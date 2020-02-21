Wayne State’s Student Senate organized a town hall about the state of campus facilities on Feb. 19. Students were able to ask questions about the cleanliness of bathrooms, malfunctioning elevators on campus and overall upkeep of WSU’s infrastructure.
Law student Christina Woodward was one of the attendees and asked about what plan of action WSU Facilities Planning and Management is taking to deal with the cockroach problem in the law school’s basement. She said panelists from facilities told her some pesticides can’t be used to get rid of the cockroaches because the chemicals could be a health hazard to people in the building. Woodward said she received contact information to talk to the department about the future fixing of the problem.
Facilities Planning and Management Associate Vice President Robert Davenport responded to the majority of questions out of the panelists, and he said his staff is doing the best they can to resolve the complaints they’ve received.
“We’re working with our custodial team to fix (these issues),” Davenport said.
WSU law student Muthu Veerappan said there are bathrooms in the law school that are not compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards and asked how the problem can be solved.
“We did bring it up and they said they’ll look into it. All we can do now is really wait,” Veerappan said.
Davenport said his staff will collect data, look into possibly hiring more custodians and work on keeping on-campus bathrooms up to standard. He said the facilities will search for a more effective way to keep the elevator doors clear of trash and debris in order for them to work efficiently.
For feedback or any other issues, contact the FP&M’s main office phone number at 313-577-4310.
Donovan Baxter is a contributing writer for The South End. He can be reached at fx9689@wayne.edu.
