Wayne State men’s basketball announced Bryan Smothers as its new head coach at a press conference Wednesday.
The news comes following an abrupt resignation from WSU’s winningest head coach David Greer on Nov. 17, 2021, and a 5-18 season under former interim head coach E.J. Haralson.
Smothers was a guard for the WSU men’s basketball team from the 2007-11 seasons and was inducted into the WSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020. He was the second player in WSU men's basketball history to earn 1,100 points, 300 assists and 300 rebounds in a career.
Smothers said he looks forward to returning to WSU.
“I’m very excited for this opportunity to be a head coach,” Smothers said. “To come from Wayne State to come back home and to serve this university again I’m truly honored.”
Smothers previously worked as the assistant coach at Niagara University under Head Coach Greg Paulus from the 2019-22 seasons. He was also a part of the University of Michigan basketball program as a graduate manager and video analyst under former head coach John Beilein from the 2014-19 seasons.
During his time with the Wolverines, Smothers accompanied the program to four straight Division I NCAA Tournament appearances, including the 2018 runner-up team.
In Smothers’ career at WSU as a student-athlete, he was a four-year basketball letterwinner from 2007 to 2011.
During the press conference, WSU Director of Athletics Rob Fournier said he is confident in Smothers’ ability to carry on the tradition of previous men’s basketball coaches at WSU.
“We have selected Bryan Smothers as our 10th basketball coach in the last 105 years,” Fournier said. “So we haven’t had a lot of them but we’ve always picked really good ones. And I’m confident we’ve done that again.”
Smothers said he is prepared to give the job his all, something he wants his players to do as well.
“For our student-athletes and our players, I can’t promise that every day is going to be perfect and sunny,” Smothers said, “but I can promise that I can give them my best each and every day and I ask in return that they allow me to earn their trust and give me their all in return as well.”
David Carter is the sports editor for the South End. He can be reached at gq1784@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
