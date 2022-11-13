The college late-night staple, Insomnia Cookies, has officially opened on Wayne State's campus this summer. The first Detroit location of the eight in Michigan resides at 5171 Anthony Wayne Drive and has been open to the public since July.
The franchise resembles every other one found on a college campus. They rely on primarily three things: speed, consistency and hungry college students with allowance money.
When walking into the bake shop, the aroma of toasted sugar and chocolate immediately hits your nose. There’s a faint sound of the rumbling ovens as they constantly churn out freshly baked cookies.
The grab-n-go features a variety of surgery indulgences like cookies, brownies, cookie cakes and ice cream.
Insomnia’s cookies have about 20 grams of sugar each compared to its cookie competitor, Crumbl, ranging over double that amount.
According to its website, the company features over 10 “classic” style cookies ranging from a decadent chocolate chunk to vegan and gluten-free options.
The nearly perfect circles hold a slight crust on the outer edges. The chunks of ingredients stick out of each cookie like the craters on the moon. It’s a soft cookie though. The salted caramel nearly melts as it hits the palm of your hand —almost making an unpleasant mouthfeel. The sharpness of the caramel overloads the palate and isn’t as nearly flavor balanced as some of Insomnia's other flavors.
The classic with M&M’s awakens the kid in you. It’s a fun choice for those still young at heart. The colorful cookie possesses a perfect candy-to-cookie ratio that doesn’t overpower the baked snack.
The chocolate chunk, a classic confectionery delight, trumps all its flavors. The gooey chunks take up a whopping amount of each bite. The milk chocolate isn’t overly sweet but enlightens your taste buds with rich cocoa. The cookie itself acts as the showstopper with notes of browned butter and vanilla extract. Each bite’s more finger-licking than the last.
After nourishing that sweet tooth, some may replenish themselves with the limited milk and soft drink options found at Insomnia Cookies. The chain offers delivery on multiple different apps to cater to those who don’t want to leave their homes.
The Anthony Wayne location is open Monday through Wednesday until 1 a.m. and Thursday through Sunday until 3 a.m. for those looking for a midnight treat.
Grace Reyes is a senior majoring in broadcast journalism. Grace has worked as a food writer for Tostada Magazine and contributing writer for Eater Detroit and currently holds a marketing internship with Platinum Equity. Grace is a member of the Journalism Institute for Media Diversity and is planning for a future in freelance journalism. Grace can be reached at gracereyes@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by Jackson Meade, multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
