Wayne State’s Student Senate discussed campus building infrastructure plans and hosted a student-led Open Education Resources Project during Thursday’s general body meeting.
Senior Vice President for Finance and Business Operations David Massaron joined Associate Vice President of Facilities Planning & Management Robert Davenport to present updates on the university’s Capital Renewal Plan.
According to Davenport’s presentation, the department will have a five-year Capital Renewal Budget of $100 million, which will go towards mechanical, electrical and plumbing, campus updates and the Campus Master Plan.
Davenport said FPM is in the process of updating the work order system for campus residents.
“When you put a work order in, we’ll actually get it, acknowledge it, respond to it, do something, and keep you posted along the way,” Davenport said.
Several elevators on campus are set to be modernized during Phase 1 of the Capital Renewal Project, including elevators in Parking Structures 5 and 6, the Student Center and Mort Harris Recreation and Fitness Center.
Davenport said the department has struggled with elevator installations in Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments.
“We’re having a deep look at the root cause, for elevator three in particular,” he said.
Massaron said the contract between KONE, a global elevator and escalator company based in Finland, and WSU is indefinite.
Davenport said a KONE expert has previously taken a look at the elevators and has since hired two additional elevator consultants to provide the department with reports. He said FPM has received one report and is currently waiting on the final report.
“We’re getting varying and also similar fault points from both firms,” he said. “Once we’ve got a full understanding of what’s the root cause, then we’ll act, but do know that this has been a journey, it’s been unique for sure, and we’re not ignoring it by any means.”
Senate Vice President Hayden Johnson inquired about Structure 2 and when the re-opening of the three floors post-fire will take place — Massaron said the repairs have been approved and will begin soon.
Massaron said fire safety should be amplified on campus.
“(The fire) did also illuminate to us that we need to invest more overall on fire safety and protection,” Massaron said. “So you want to have signs and when the lights go out and the fire alarms go on, you know where to go.”
WSU student organization Public Interest Research Group in Michigan said they plan to gather data on which professors and courses use Open Education Resources and affordable textbooks, to encourage and celebrate professors who are currently using OER.
PIRGIM is planning to host an event in Lansing, Michigan to lobby for statewide OER funding, President Sydney Greenway said.
Greenway said PIRGIM plans to host an “OER Oscars,” an award ceremony to celebrate professors at WSU who have properly utilized OER.
The event will take place on April 13 in the David Adamany Undergraduate Library community room.
Greenway said the organization would like the Senate’s assistance in their initiative through volunteering and data collection — PIRGIM would like data on WSU faculty and their usage of OER, Greenway said.
“We would love to have Student Senate’s support and volunteers at the event if possible, and we need Student Senate or faculty Senate to send out a self-report survey to faculty,” Greenway said.
Senate unanimously approved the motion.
Student Senate’s next meeting will be held on April 6 at 6 p.m. in Student Center Room Hillberry AB.
Ashley Harris is The South End's managing editor. She can be reached at managingeditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Ashley Harris.
Commented