Wayne State’s Board of Governors voted in new officers for its 2022 term at its virtual meeting Friday.
Governor Mark Gaffney was unanimously elected chair. The BOG voted 6-2 to elect Governor Shirley Stancato as vice chair. Governor Dana Thompson and Governor Anil Kumar were the two dissenting votes.
Governor Marilyn Kelly previously served as BOG chair and Gaffney served as vice chair.
“The board functions exceedingly well and that comes from the tone set by the chair and so congratulations to you Chair Kelly for all the work that you’ve done over this past year to make this a pleasurable board to work with,” President M. Roy Wilson said.
Hasan Elahi was unanimously appointed as the new dean of the College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts. The term will begin March 1 and lasts five years.
Laurie Lauzon Clabo, College of Nursing dean and former interim provost, announced that CFPCA Dean Matthew Seeger would step down from the position in an April 28, 2021 email to the campus community.
After a presentation from Michael Wright, vice president of Marketing and Communications and chief of staff, the BOG unanimously voted to adopt WSU’s proposed five-year strategic plan.
The Student Affairs Committee did not share its audio for the first 11:30 minutes of its 50-minute meeting. Due to this, The South End is unable to report on the entirety of the Office of Multicultural Student Engagement’s presentation and any other information shared during that time.
Marquita Chamblee, associate provost for Diversity and Inclusion and chief diversity officer, said OMSE plans to hold recurring meetings to improve outcomes for WSU students. These would be held with directors of student support offices and programs, such as Student Disability Services and the Office of Housing & Residential Life.
“The opportunity to bring all these directors together, again, creates a greater sense of cohesion in the ways that we support our multicultural students,” Chamblee said.
Ahmad Ezzeddine, vice president for Academic Student Affairs and Global Engagement, said OMSE is working to coordinate the efforts of WSU’s multicultural offices.
Chamblee said the Center for Latino/a and Latin American Studies will be joining OMSE on the seventh floor of the Student Center sometime this semester.
Ezzeddine gave an update on enrollment for the winter 2022 semester. He said there was approximately a 5% decrease from the winter 2021 semester.
“54% of this decline is in the graduate masters level,” he said. “We are seeing a significant drop in enrollment and when we also dig deeper into that number, we notice that 79% of that decline is in the part-time student(s).”
The graduate programs for business, education, and social work show the largest reductions in enrollment, Ezzeddine said. 42% of that graduate-level decrease comes from the Mike Ilitch School of Business.
Audio was also not shared for the first 40 seconds of the Budget and Finance Committee meeting.
Chief Business Officer David Massaron and Provost Mark Kornbluh brought a cohort pricing model before the committee.
“The proposed model will include customization of academic programs based on a specific need,” the proposal stated. “The new structure will apply to for-credit courses, programs and certificates, and it will be based on a flexible pricing model.”
Kornbluh said this model would advance WSU's commitment to Detroit.
“This will help us support workforce development better in the city and in the region,” Kornbluh said. “So when an employer has specific needs for their employees or broadly to recruit employees in a specific area, we can put together a package in this way.”
The proposal passed unanimously.
Ezzeddine also gave a presentation at the Academic Affairs Committee meeting on undergraduate enrollment strategies.
Ezzeddine said WSU is partnering with community colleges to allow incoming students to take remedial courses before transferring to WSU. This process would assume part of the role of WSU’s current APEX program.
“We are also working on leveraging the positive experience that we have with our community college partners to create pathways for students who may not start with us or whom we may direct to the community colleges for some of these programs with a clear and fast-track path back to Wayne State to… earn a degree at Wayne State University,” he said.
Kornbluh said students in this program would have access to WSU resources and benefits while working toward transferring.
School of Medicine Dean Mark Schweitzer proposed a program that would integrate a masters degree in business administration with students’ medical degrees. WSU would be the second school in the U.S. to offer this in a four-year program, Schweitzer said.
The proposal passed unanimously.
Two people spoke during the public comment period of the BOG meeting.
WSU senior Justin Sherman said WSU should take additional action to combat antisemitism on campus.
“We the Jewish Community of Wayne State urge the board to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance or IHRA’s working definition of antisemitism,” Sherman said.
James Gallant, member of the Marquette County Suicide Prevention Coalition, said the BOG has failed to adhere to Robert’s Rules of Order and transparency.
Additional actions taken:
- Bachelor of Science in Electric Transportation Technology terminated.
- Establishment of 19 endowments totalling $3,796,928.90.
The next BOG meeting will be held March 11. Wilson said he expects future BOG meetings to be held in-person.
