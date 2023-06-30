I, and various others, have come forward with reports of bogus charges for our Anthony Wayne Drive rooms for either minor damages, “excessive cleaning”, or conditions that were there before we moved in. This has resulted in transcripts being held and class registration being closed for as little as a $50 charge on accounts with the appeal process taking up to a month. After a year full of serious maintenance issues with little signs of accountability or recourse from housing’s, including up to one week without elevator access to the top five floors of the building, makes these charges feel like a petty money grab.
Although my fee was waived after advocating and bringing the Provost into the conversation, I’m speaking out because many fellow students are facing similar bogus charges and despite advocating, are still being charged. Many of us feel that this situation represents a larger issue of greed and value that prioritizes profit over the people that housing aims to serve. Others that I spoke to couldn’t wait to register for classes and therefore paid even though they felt their charges were bogus. Others disputed the charges, waited a month for the appeal process, and were still charged. They paid because they needed their transcripts to pursue employment after graduation.
Housing continually asked for flexibility from residents and housing staff of AWD due to constant accessibility/elevator and other maintenance issues. Now, for so many to be charged for very minor or even nonexistent damages/excessive cleaning needs especially after the year AWD had feels incredibly…petty to say the least.
Although we lived with no elevator access to many of our rooms for days on end including an entire week at one point, I haven’t heard of any student withholding their rent even though tenants have the right to do so when their landlord isn't making repairs in a reasonable time in the state of Michigan. This demonstrates Housing upholding expectations when they weren’t meeting minimum standards themselves. The entire AWD community on floors 7 through 11, some residents with disabilities, walked up to five flights of stairs to access our rooms due to, from our view, an unwillingness to spend the funds needed to fix the ongoing elevator issues.
I aim to uplift the frustrations of many residents with WSU’s Housing Department for these reasons and more. From our view, Housing & Residential Life is unwilling to uphold the advertised values of "accessibility" and "inclusivity" by spending funds needed to do so yet choose to harshly reprimand students. The example in this case being the charges that cause holds on students' accounts; holds that may prevent us from being able to register for classes and/or obtain our transcripts and pursue post-graduation opportunities.
From my perspective, this demonstrates a lack of respect for housings' highly paying customers, which are students. I fail to think of another business model that would treat their highest paying customers in such a fashion with such little accountability and regard. This is antithetical to WSU’s aim to "create and advance knowledge, prepare a diverse student body to thrive, and positively impact local and global communities." Importantly, since campus housing is some students' onlyoption at obtaining a college degree at WSU, this is a particularly egregious example of exploiting students’ situations for the university’s financial gain.
It seems that WSU Housing & Residential Life is diving deeper into a politic that upholds a value of money, profit and cheap, quick fixes over the health and safety of the students they aim to serve. We can create a better future for students to come by actively taking steps to uphold accessibility, democracy, support and accountability as a department. I encourage my fellow students to keep our eyes on what is just and fair, and advocate for it together. At the least, cc the provost.
Hannah Mathers graduated from Wayne State in May with a Masters degree in Social Work. During their time at WSU Mathers played an integral role in the formation of the university’s first Residents Advisors Union.
