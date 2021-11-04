Several Middle Eastern organizations hosted their first Culture Night in the Student Center on Wednesday.
The Chaldean American Student Association, Students for Justice in Palestine, Yemeni Student Association, Iraqi-American Union and Lebanese Student Association collaborated to celebrate and embrace their cultures.
“We're all just here to teach about our culture. We're here to spread awareness about our culture and our culture's history,” said Simon Mourani, advisor for the Lebanese Student Association. “So every organization always (has) open arms — welcome to every nationality, every race, every religion, every anything. So that's the great thing about all of these Middle Eastern organizations, all of them are very inclusive, very welcoming.”
The event included traditional dances, music, food and presentations.
Public health major Zienab Ahmad said the event highlighted the significance of Middle Eastern cultures in the campus community.
“I think it's very important not only to showcase diversity, but to showcase who are the people that come to Wayne State,” Ahmad said.
Being able to hold this event in-person is significant, following the COVID-19 pandemic, Mourani said.
“This year, more than any other year I've seen before, especially after COVID, you can see that people want to be involved, people are yearning for that involvement and are eager to get out and meet people, and have fun and do these events,” Mourani said.
Sophomore Fatima Yahya and freshman Maryem Elmallaha attended the event. Yahya said they appreciated the opportunity to see Middle Eastern representation.
“I’m Iraqi and (Elmallaha’s) Egyptian, and we're both very big on culture — we support culture and cultural nights and meeting different people from different cultures, especially the Middle East,” Yahya said. “So we thought of coming out here, meeting people, socializing, getting some food, music.”
Rogina Ibrahim, secretary of the Chaldean American Student Association, said that organizers plan to host similar events in the future.
“We just wanted to see how this goes, but I'm sure now that they see how (this went), we're definitely going to do way more events like this, even if it's like annually, bi-annually — we're going to do this a lot more because it's so fun,” Ibrahim said.
Lebanese Student Association Vice President Jana Deaibes said she encourages those who are interested to attend other Lebanese Student Association events.
“Although we say we're the Lebanese Student Association, we include everybody. You don't have to be Lebanese to be a part of this — you don't have to be anything to be here today,” Deaibes said. “If you're coming here to enjoy other people's cultures, you're more than welcome to come no matter where you come from or what you identify with.”
The main goal for the event was to celebrate Middle Eastern cultures, Ibrahim said.
“America is a melting pot of different cultures and religions and so is the Middle East. So I just think it's really important with whatever is going on back home, that we come here and we celebrate our culture,” Ibrahim said. “So holding onto your heritage and culture is so important that you have to throw events like these for people to know who you are, and come and enjoy your own religion and your own culture with you.”
Ashley Harris is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at fv6321@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
