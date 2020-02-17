The body of a Wayne State Law School student was discovered in Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments over the weekend.
David Janer, a third-year law student, took his own life, according to a statement by President M. Roy Wilson.
"His death comes as a shock to all of us, and especially to his mother and father, to whom I expressed my condolences yesterday afternoon," Wilson said. "As a father, I can only imagine the depth of their grief."
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. today at the Hebrew Memorial Chapel in Oak Park, Michigan.
"We often speak about about wellness and safety in our community, and we take those issues seriously," Wilson said. "Wellness and safety at Wayne State also means looking out for each other, and watching for signs that others may need help."
Counseling and Psychological Services is available for anyone who needs help coping with the loss of Janer. They're open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. They can be reached at 313-577-3398.
The CAPS after hours number is 313-577-9982.
For more information, visit caps.wayne.edu.
