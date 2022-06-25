After noticing a lack of representation on Wayne State’s campus, several Egyptian American students have banded together to form their own registered student organization.
Junior majoring in neuroscience, Mary-Ann Essak said she formed the Egyptian American Student Association after attending a fashion show held by WSU’s Arab Student Association in March.
“They had the fashion show based on the clubs and the countries, and there was no Egyptian Student Association,” Essak said. “So it kind of hurt me because I was there with a bunch of my Egyptian friends and I was like no one is representing us so I don’t really know what to do.”
After the fashion show, Essak said she and other Egyptian students decided it would be best to create their own cultural organization.
“At that point, we just kind of came together and were like you know what, we need a whole club just for us. Just to represent our culture and stuff,” Essak said. “Just because, even though we are Arab, we have still [sic] different cultures and different [ways] of doing things.”
EASA Co-president Sophia Habashy said she joined the organization to connect more with her roots.
“Individually, I think I also wanted to be more in touch with my roots, and I wanted others who felt the same to be able to have this opportunity,” Habashy said. “I also wanted to meet others who also wished to embrace our culture.”
The organization currently has about 45 members.
Essak said she hopes to start collaborating with other student organizations in the next year to give students a chance to talk about their cultures and share ideas.
“I know people off the ASA board, so I’m planning to do things with them and collab with other ethnic groups like the ISA [Indian Students Association] and Latina Group [Latinx Student Association] to do like a time where we just talk about each other’s cultures, the differences, the similarities, just to get familiar with that,” she said.
Habashy said she wants the EASA to hold events that encourage Egyptian students to embrace themselves and their culture.
“Our plans are to hold events that embrace our history, way of life, hospitality customs, cuisine, entertainment, music, and arts,” Habashy said. “We want to showcase our culture in its truest form and allow others to enjoy it, as well as find community within it.”
There are also plans for the EASA to hold interactive activities throughout the 2022-2023 school year.
“We’re also hoping to have a game night where we learn Egyptian games…some of my Egyptian friends will know them, while some won’t,” Essak said. “So then they’ll teach me new games, so I think it’s a great time to learn from each other.”
Essak said that in the coming months the EASA will also hold an art night where participants will write hieroglyphics on papyrus and will begin holding general body meetings in the new school year to discuss what it means to be Egyptian, Egyptian culture, and Egyptian history.
Interim Director of the Office of Multicultural Student Engagement Stephanie Hawkes said EASA will allow for students to feel visible and able to express their culture and be proud of who they are.
“Our office is here to celebrate the different identities and the great diversity in our student body,” Hawkes said, “and so a student org like this helps bring visibility to students who might not have that type of visibility as it stands based on what student orgs already exist or what kind of resources exist.”
Hawkes said she hopes the organization is able to bring Egyptian students together to connect and express their culture, while also educating non-Egyptian students on what it means to be Egyptian.
“I hope that they have the opportunity to learn more about their culture, build connections with one another, help the campus community learn more about their culture through events and programming,” Hawkes said. “I hope that’s something they’re able to accomplish.”
Hawkes said she is willing and available to help the organization and collaborate with them on events in the future.
Essak too hopes that this organization allows non-Egyptians to learn about Egyptian culture and for Egyptians to embrace who they are in a free and positive space.
“I’m hoping they join for two reasons. Just like having other people learn about what Egyptian culture is, and they don’t have to be Egyptian, the more the better, the more diversity the better,” Essak said, “But also just to provide a community for people to open up about their Egyptian heritage…I feel like this kind of allows a really positive hopefully learning environment and a free area to just embrace your culture with other people who want to embrace the same culture.
Habashy agreed and said she hopes students join to celebrate their culture and that the organizations helps to build a community that supports Egyptian students.
“I hope students join because obviously, the more the merrier! I also think that it’s easy to take where we come from for granted, especially when you don’t always have a place to be expressive or enjoy certain cultural aspects,” Habash said. “Building a community that embraces these things will also allow people to individually take pride in their culture.
Katherine Stozicki is the news editor for The South End. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com
Cover photo courtesy of Mary-Ann Essak.
