This article was previously published in The South End’s spring print edition on April 27.
Wayne State’s Student Senate faced difficulties bringing initiatives to fruition due to lack of involvement during the 2022-23 academic year. Senate began its term with eight vacant positions and ended the term with five vacant positions, 25 members.
Student Senate President Yousra Zouani said a major hurdle has been member turn-around and new members joining each semester when vacancies arise.
It takes some time for new senators to successfully transition into their new roles, Zouani said.
“When you want to continue projects from the last term,” Zouani said, “getting people up to speed on what those things are and how they're supposed to be run is what takes them a little bit longer to keep going and that's what causes us to get lost a little bit.”
Of the 30 initiatives listed on its website, action was made on 13 of them during both the fall and winter semesters, according to reporting by The South End.
Zouani said WSU’s largely diverse campus deserves a student government that equally represents everyone.
“We need as many people as possible from as many backgrounds as possible in order to ensure that we are creating the best solutions for what Wayne State wants,” she said.
Chair of the Mental Health Project Group Sheva Khaimov also said all student senators are interested in listening to student concerns.
“Everyone will gladly accept additional support and suggestions from people that want to commit to the project group meetings and be an active and engaged member,” Khaimov said. “The 30 of us (senators) do not put forward an all-exhaustive list of concerns that the student body has; we only represent a fraction of them.”
Zouani said one of her favorite initiatives from the winter semester was the Community Affairs Project Groups’ single-use parking pass initiative, providing once-a-week free parking passes at the W Pantry & Thrift.
“It makes sense that if you can’t afford food, you probably can't afford parking,” Zouani said. “Getting that pass to get everything you need is really important. I wish a lot more people used it, but it is going well.”
Member at large Zaynah Jadallah said she’s an active member in the Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Project Group and has worked extensively on its Middle Eastern, North African, and South Asian initiative this semester.
The MENASA initiative aims to collect enough signatures to add a MENA race category to federal data collection forms, Jadallah said.
“If we are successful, MENA communities will finally be eligible to receive better federal
funding and protection, allowing for more equitable health, education, political representation, and support for small businesses in our communities,” Jadallah said. “If they don’t receive adequate feedback, they could decide that this is not an efficient use of resources. We cannot let that happen.”
Of the 10,000 signatures needed, more than 12,000 have been collected as of April 11.
JEDI also met with Student Center Director Katie Beaulieu and Residential Director of Culinary Arts at Amarak John Borso to discuss its halal initiative, which aims to increase and advertise the available halal options on.
JEDI’s other active initiatives include working to add more reflection rooms on campus, creating of a student-run magazine, Window Magazine, and advocating for the implementation of bidets in campus restrooms, Jadallah said.
“I hope that after I graduate (fall 2023), there will be a reflection room in most WSU buildings, bidets installed, and more visible halal options on campus,” Jadallah said. “I also hope the Student Senate will keep representing the MENASA community on campus through workshops, statements, and initiatives.”
Khaimov said her favorite project from the semester is the Public Health Project Group’s Vaping Health and Student Health Initiative, aimed at educating the campus about nicotine use and providing resources for those looking to quit.
“VESHI is important because e-cigarette use is not being addressed by students,” Khaimov said. “This type of work needs to be led by students so that other students are able to (hopefully) feel that they have allies, instead of the general media and older adults poking fun at students who use e-cigarettes and are maybe struggling to quit or want to quit and don't know where to start.”
Khaimov said she is passionate about creating a safe space for students interested in giving up regular nicotine use.
“We are very focused on being compassionate, kind, respectful, and non-judgmental,” she said. “We also realize some students who vape may not want to quit, and that's completely okay, we are here for those that would like the support.“
Some of Senate’s other projects and events include the implementation of a Fall Break for Oct. 16 and Oct. 17 of the fall 2023 semester, hosting a Vigil for the MSU students lost in the shooting, Know Your Rights Workshop in collaboration with Justice in Palestine and Pali Legal, Contraceptive Vending Machine Initiative, a partnership with PIRGIM for Open Education Resources advocation, reimplementing campus biodiversity gardens and raising awareness for compost by adding signage around campus and bin locations to maps, according to TSE reporting throughout the semester.
Senate’s 2023-24 term will be installed tomorrow in Student Center Room Hillberry AB at 6 p.m.
Natalie Davies is The South End's News Editor. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks.
