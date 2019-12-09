Tune in every week to read about events happening on campus and in the city, that you don’t want to miss.
Symphony Orchestra and WSU Choirs - Monday, Dec. 9: Wayne State University's Symphony Orchestra, Choral Union and Concert Chorale will be performing from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Max. M Fisher Music Center. This concert is part of the WAYNE STATE @ THE MAX series.
Local News in Detroit: Race, Distrust, and Disconnection - Tuesday, Dec. 10: A conversation about the current state of local and community media will be taking place at the Wayne State Law School at 6:30 p.m. with guest journalists Martina Guzman, Sarah Alvarez, Vincent D. McGraw and more. Event is free and open to the public.
Belle Isle Holiday Stroll - Friday, Dec. 13: Bringing thousands to the island each year, this annual event will help usher in the holiday spirit. The Belle Isle Conservancy has partnered with the Belle Isle Boat House, Dossin Great Lakes Museum and the Belle Isle Nature Center for holiday performances and fun activities for everyone.
Holiday Ice Festival - Saturday, Dec. 14: Ice carvers will be dusting off their chisels for Downtown Ferndale’s Holiday Ice Festival. Here over 50 frozen creations will help turn the town into a winter wonderland. Other fun festive activities and events are in store.
A Christmas Carol Live - Friday, Dec. 13 through Sunday, Dec. 15: Scrooge and the colorful characters of “A Christmas Carol” will take the Bonstelle Theatre stage for the last time this season, with the last performance happening Sunday. This marks the show’s fourth year at WSU, which has developed into a favorite holiday tradition to many.
