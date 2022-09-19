In his second major league start former Wayne State pitcher Hunter Brown recorded his second win for the Houston Astros Tuesday night.
Brown’s Comerica Park debut against the Detroit Tigers ended with six strikeouts and two earned runs through six innings, bringing his earned run average to 1.50.
Brown showed an innate ability to forget about mistakes and focus on the hitter in the box. Following a leadoff walk in the bottom of the first inning, Brown forced the Tigers into a double play and proceeded to strikeout former all-star second baseman Javier Baez looking.
Brown’s success was partly due to his ability to command his fastball, which he got up to 99 mph multiple times. He complimented his fastball with quality off-speed pitches as well, keeping the Tigers hitters on their heels.
WSU assistant/hitting coach Aaron Hepner said Brown expanded the use of his arsenal ever since he got to the major leagues.
“His ability to overpower hitters with his riding fastball makes it tough on hitters,” Hepner said.
Against big league hitters however, it takes more than a fastball to be an effective pitcher.
“In college his slider worked well off his fastball and he was able to throw it for a strike when needed. He always had a pretty good feel for his changeup but didn't really need it because he was so overpowering his junior year,” he said. “In pro ball he went back to a curve ball and is now throwing his slider more. The ability to throw 3 quality off speed pitches with his riding fastball allows him to attack all types of hitters.”
Brown was selected by Houston in the fifth round (166th overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft after an impressive career with the Warriors.
Brown pitched for WSU from 2017-2019, leaving as the program leader in win percentage (.824) with a 14-3 record. He finished his collegiate career with the second most strikeouts per nine innings in WSU history (10.06).
During Brown’s three years at WSU the baseball team had two 30+ win seasons, a benchmark reached just 11 times in school history, most recently in 2022.
“During the final semester of his junior year, Hunter was winning at a NCAA All-American level on the mound,” WSU head coach Ryan Kelley said.
“Nearly every Major League Baseball organization was sending professional scouts to WSU to evaluate him. Based on the scouting experience and communication we were obtaining; it was evident Hunter was in a position to be selected high in the upcoming 2019 MLB Draft. During all of this attention, I realized that he would have a great chance of reaching the highest level professionally.”
Kelley said Brown showed signs of advanced maturity on and off the diamond.
“He stayed consistent with his academics and associated student-athlete programming,” Kelley said. “He very easily could have just focused on winning and moving forward into professional baseball. However, his then professionalism was evidenced by not only achieving an excellent pitching record on the mound, but he delivered a perfect 4.0 GPA that term. He never wavered from the plan. The mark of a professional.”
In Brown’s support, much of the 2023 WSU baseball team was in attendance at Comerica Park Tuesday night.
Senior pitcher and business finance major Ryan Korolden said he looks at Brown as an example of ways to improve.
“Once a guy like that makes it that far, you want to talk to people and try to figure out what pieces of his game or training you can bring into your own to try and get better.”
Ronnie Martin is the sports editor for The South End. He can be reached at sportstse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Hannah Sexton, graphic designer for The South End. She can be reached at go0353@wayne.edu.
