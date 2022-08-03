The Ringwald Theatre is performing its original musical “You’ve Got Male” from July 8 to Aug. 8 at Affirmations, an LGBTQ community center in Ferndale.
The musical features Wayne State performing arts graduate students Ryan Bernier and Adam Graber as the main characters in an intimate romantic comedy focused on love, community and sexual innuendos.
The show is an adaptation of the 1998 film “You’ve Got Mail” and follows a New York City wedding planning agency and its employees in the world of LGBTQ online dating.
Bernier said the musical is a series of unfortunate events for the wedding planner, played by Graber, as he is planning a picture-perfect wedding while mistakenly falling in love with his newest hire, played by Bernier.
Director Brandy Joe Plambeck said the LGBTQ rom-com brings different characters to the spotlight compared to heterosexual romance films.
“Lots of times rom-coms are written for very straight audiences so here there’s definitely that whole inspiration to change that up and have two guys, and some non-binary characters which really hasn’t been a huge part of romantic comedy,” Plambeck said. “I think lots of people can see themselves represented in the show and I think that's really important.”
“As a gay person, I think being able to do a fun gay rom-com parody of all the movies that I grew up watching in the nineties. It's a really unique opportunity since shows like this don't come around a lot,” Bernier said.
The Ringwald Theatre is an LGBTQ non-profit organization that works to “put a gay spin” on performances to engage diverse audiences, Plambeck said.
The show is intimate with the audience and full of great moments, which Graber said he enjoys being a part of.
“The adult humor, that stuff that we each find funny, doing it over and over every night. It changes things so drastically sometimes. Like what works with one audience, might not work with another one but it’s okay because they were laughing at something completely different,” Graber said.
Plambeck said audience members play an essential role in the play as they are brought onto the stage throughout the performance to dance, sing, read note cards and comment.
“The people are definitely the highlight. Whether it's the people in the shows or the people who come to the shows. The people are the thing that keeps it going,” Plambeck said.
The style of this show is different from anything Bernier and Graber have experienced in theatre at WSU. Graber said “You’ve Got Male,” allowed him to take his fine performing arts education to a new level.
“I think Wayne State has a specific structure that is like classical training and acting. There is a lot of work. So to do a summer show at The Ringwald is a breath of fresh air because not only do I get to implement the tools that I learned at school but I get to flourish on the stage with new actors and a new ensemble,” Graber said.
Bernier said the show provided a unique actor experience because of its improvisation opportunities.
“The show at The Ringwald is super improv-heavy and a lot of the stuff that we do at Wayne helps keep us on our toes and prepared for anything that comes our way as actors,” he said.
Bernier said by showing "You've Got Male" for the finale of The Ringwald’s 15th season, he hopes people can realize theatre is a fun pastime.
"I hope people come and walk away with the sense that theatre is fun," Bernier said. "Theatre can be a fun thing for people to do on a Friday or Saturday night. It's a fun thing you can go and enjoy whenever you like."
Zaria Rimpson is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at hk6597@wayne.edu.
Shawntay Lewis is the Arts & Entertainment editor for The South End. She can be reached at artsandentertainmenttse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Shawntay Lewis.
