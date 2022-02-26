Wayne State is relaxing masking requirements on campus, Campus Health Committee Chair Laurie Lauzon Clabo announced in an email to the campus community Friday afternoon.
Masks will still be required in classrooms and laboratories but will not be required at other indoor public spaces or small gatherings and meetings, Clabo said. The change will take effect on March 11, shortly before spring break begins on March 14.
“At this time, we are pleased to announce some changes to our health and safety guidelines that will allow us to return to a more open campus while also protecting the health of our community,” Clabo said.
WSU has mandated masks indoors since the beginning of the fall 2021 semester, including several renewals throughout the fall semester.
WSU previously relaxed its mask guidance in May 2021 and June 2021. Before that, WSU amended its Student Code of Conduct to require mask wearing and other COVID-19 guidelines in August 2020.
The change follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcing a relaxation of masking recommendations nationwide on Friday. The Campus Health Committee previously planned to update campus mask guidelines on Monday Feb. 28, according to its Monday Feb. 21 email to the campus community.
“Earlier this week, we shared the good news that COVID-19 cases and positivity rates across the state and region had significantly decreased,” Clabo said. “These declines have continued, suggesting an end to the most recent surge caused by the omicron variant.”
There were 13 confirmed and 37 presumptive COVID-19 cases on campus for the week ending on Feb. 19, according to the Campus COVID-19 dashboard. The testing positivity rate was 3.41% during this period.
WSU will also end its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for campus visitors through the end of summer, beginning March 1. This will be reevaluated in the fall 2022 semester based on current COVID-19 data.
COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, will still be required for students, faculty and staff through the winter, spring/summer and fall 2022 semesters.
WSU has had a vaccine mandate in place since the beginning of the fall 2021 semester and a booster mandate since Jan. 3.
In-person events will no longer require prior approval by the Campus Health Committee unless attendance exceeds 50 people for indoor events and 100 people for outdoor events. This change will take effect March 1 and reverses an approval requirement for events exceeding 20 attendees since Jan. 31.
The Campus Daily Screener and Guest Campus Screener will remain in place to track the spread of COVID-19 on campus.
“Throughout our return to campus, the Campus Daily Screener has been a vital tool for tracking cases and preventing further spread of COVID-19 within the campus community, and we will continue to use it to guide our response,” Clabo said.
WSU plans to hold its Commencement Redux ceremony — designed for students who graduated virtually during the pandemic — at the WSU Fieldhouse in May.
“These changes make it possible for us to continue many in-person events and traditions, including our spring commencement ceremonies,” Clabo said.
The Campus Health Committee will keep using COVID-19 data to inform its decisions moving forward, Clabo said.
Jenna Prestininzi is the editor-in-chief of The South End. She can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
