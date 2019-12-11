The Campus Health Center sent out an email to all university staff and students warning about possible chickenpox exposure.
The email states, “There is a chance some residents in Anthony Wayne Apartments may have been exposed to chickenpox (Varicella-Zoster) over the past several days. A resident presented to the CHC on December 10 with symptoms that indicate a possible case of chickenpox. We expect lab results to confirm the diagnosis soon.”
Chickenpox is highly contagious, and the best way to prevent getting the virus is through the vaccine, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Everyone – including children, adolescents, and adults – should get two doses of chickenpox vaccine if they have never had chickenpox or were never vaccinated,” the CDC states.
The Campus Health Center recommends contacting your primary care doctor or WSU’s health center if you haven’t been vaccinated or are unsure.
“If you are experiencing any symptoms such as fatigue, fever, cough, itchy-blister type rash, please seek immediate medical attention, but please call ahead and let them know you may have been exposed to chickenpox and tell them about your symptoms so that appropriate arrangements can be made to avoid exposing others,” the email states.
Last July, WSU had another possible chickenpox scare. The Campus Health Center sent another campus-wide email saying individuals who attended orientation or visited the OneCard office from July 18 to July 25 may have been exposed to the virus.
If you are having any of the above symptoms and need care, local urgent care centers can be located here: http://health.wayne.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Urgent-care-updated-12.02.2016.pdf.
To schedule an appointment with the Campus Health Center, call 313-577-5041. The Campus Health Center is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Slone Terranella is the editor-in-chief at The South End. She can be reached at editorinchiefTSE@gmail.com. Photo by Susana Hernandez
