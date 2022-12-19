Wayne State recently expanded its reflection room on the third floor of the Student Center.
The non-denominational reflection room accommodates prayer, meditation and reflection for all campus community members, regardless of religious background. WSU currently has eight reflection rooms across campus and is in the process of expanding them, The South End reported in April.
Student Senate and the Muslim Students Association requested the extension amidst rising demand, Dean of Students David Strauss said.
“Reflection rooms have become something of a regular request and a popular resource to provide,” Strauss said.
Senate got involved to support Muslim students, said Senator at Large Zaynah Jadallah.
“Student Senate lifted the Muslim students’ voices and replied to their needs for a reflection room expansion...the original room was too small, and Muslims needed the space for Quran halaqa (Islamic study meetings) and Jummah prayers (Friday prayers),” Jadallah said.
The expansion process began during the fall 2021 semester and room reopened in October, Strauss said. During the expansion work, WSU temporarily shifted reflection to Room 358, which typically serves as a popular meeting room.
Prior to the initiative, the reflection room often became crowded, forcing students to pray outside, said MSA President Ramsha Rizvi.
“After voicing our concerns about the lack of space and accommodation, DOSO worked with us to find a solution that would create a bigger space for us to use,” Rizvi said. “The process involved creating multiple blueprints, picking out a new carpet, and adding features that make the space more comfortable to use for our general body, such as a privacy curtain.”
Five daily prayers mark one of the five pillars of Islam. For the campus Muslim population, reflection rooms ensure a private space to conduct daily prayers, Rizvi said.
“We have a very active Muslim community on campus and with the expansion of the reflection room, we are now able to comfortably accommodate for larger group prayers,” Rizvi said. “It is also very nice to have a more spacious and private room to enhance individuals’ independent prayers and reflections while being on campus.”
WSU opened its first reflection room in the Student Center about 15 years ago, Strauss said. Officials have since expanded it multiple times to meet growing demand from the campus community.
“We just want to meet the needs of students wherever we can and I think the importance of reflection is that we live in a very complex and complicated and not always happy world, and we see mental health at epidemic proportions,” he said.
While Jadallah appreciates WSU providing this space, she feels the current title obscures its significant usage by Muslims for prayer, she said.
“The name of the room, ‘reflection room,’ doesn’t really resonate with us Muslims. We call it the ‘prayer room’ or ‘Musala,’” Jadallah said. “Since the majority of students using it are from the Muslim population, I feel like these points are essential to recognize, and that doesn’t mean students from other religions are not welcome to reflect or pray.”
The larger space provides opportunities for religious practice and connections between Muslim students on campus, Rizvi said.
“Expanding the reflection room has allowed the Muslim community on campus to feel more comfortable and have a space to create bonds that enhance friendships and encourage spiritual growth."
Jenna Prestininzi and Katherine Stozicki are contributing writers for The South End. They can be reached at jennap@wayne.edu and katherine.stozicki@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Jenna Prestininzi.
