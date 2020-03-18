President M. Roy Wilson sent a campus-wide statement Wednesday confirming two cases of coronavirus within Wayne State.
The two employees are now under medical care and in isolation off campus, Wilson confirmed.
"The appropriate health authorities, in adherence to the CDC protocols for COVID-19, are in communication with the employees, and are reaching out to students, faculty and staff who may have had direct contact with them," he said in the statement.
"Those individuals will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, monitor their symptoms, and call their personal care providers or the Campus Health Center if they experience symptoms consistent with COVID-19."
As of 2 p.m. today, the total amount of confirmed cases in Michigan is 110.
One man in his 50s died from COVID-19 earlier today in Beaumont Hospital, according to The Detroit News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.