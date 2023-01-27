The namesake of Wayne State’s Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance, Maggie Allesee died on Friday.
In an email sent to WSU employees on Friday President M. Roy Wilson said her support for WSU was profound.
“Those who knew Maggie saw the former college cheerleader in everything she put her mind and heart to. It was impossible not to get caught up in her infectious passion, whether it be for a student dance performance or a community hospice,” said Wilson in the email.
Allesee and her family contributed more than $4 million to WSU, including $2 million to establish the College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts’ dance department, according to the Division of Development and Alumni Affairs.
The department was later named in her honor when the Board of Governors merged the theater and dance departments in 2013.
After earning undergraduate degrees in English and journalism in 1949 from Florida State University, Allesse went on to earn her master’s in education and counseling from WSU in 1984.
In 2002, Allesee gave $1.5 million to create the Bob Allesee Endowed Chair in Media in honor of her husband Bob Allesee.
“Maggie and her late husband Bob Allesee — a respected Detroit radio and TV personality and her partner in philanthropy — rarely missed a Wayne State dance or theatre performance,” Wilson said in the release.
Outside of WSU, Allesee and her husband gave more than $2 million to the Detroit Opera and established the Robert A. and Maggie Allesee Rehearsal Hall at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra in 2011.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is the editor-in-chief of The South End. She can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
Commented