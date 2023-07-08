Wayne State’s Student Senate met on Thursday to elect new Members at Large and approve a statement of support for the Center for Gender and Sexuality.
The letter of support for the new Center for Gender and Sexuality follows comments made about the LBGTQ+ community by Governor Michael Busuito at the June Board of Governors Meeting where the center was approved for funding.
Senate said the statements made by Busuito did not align with WSU’s mission and commitment to inclusivity.
“Senate wants to make it clear that discrimination is not welcome at Wayne State or any university that prides itself on diversity, equity and inclusion. Governor Busuito’s comments did not represent the incredible LGBTQ+ community at Wayne State and beyond,” President Hayden Johnson said reading the letter of support.
Secretary Sheva Khiamov said the executive board decided against including Busuito’s exact allegations in their statement.
“We didn’t want to include it in the letter because we felt that the statements were very harsh and (it was) an effort to ensure everyone’s mental health,” Khiamov said. “People react differently when they hear what I would say is far more than microaggressions, (so) we wanted to ensure students, especially those part of the LBGTQ+ community were not harmed in a negative way by the letter.”
The Senate elected four new Members at Large: Amulen Rozmus, Finnley Culhane, Issa Hosari and Jamison Harris. Vacancies within Senate remain for the School of Social Work, College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, School of Information Sciences and College of Education.
President Hayden Johnson said Senate will be working with The Patriot Week Foundation, a Birmingham-based nonprofit dedicated to non-partisan history education, to host a panel discussion and civil dialogue about the Declaration of Independence.
“They’ll be having different people from different backgrounds. There’s a judge, country prosecutor and other professionals within the legal field who are already offering to be on this, as well,” Johnson said. “Following the panel discussion the students will have an opportunity to engage in civic dialogue in small breakout sessions at the tables.”
Johnson said the event will take place on Sept. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with the location announcement coming soon.
Senate Vice President Yousra Zouani announced she will be stepping down from her position.
Zouani said she will be transferring to University of Michigan after three years serving on WSU’s Student Senate.
“I look around and I see many people capable of taking my spot as vice president,” Zouani said. “It's been a lot of fun working with everybody and getting to know everybody and Dean (David) Strauss and the people like faculty who helped me along the way.”
The next Senate meeting will be held on July 20 at 6 p.m. in Student Center Ballroom AB.
Theresa De Benedetti is The South End's news editor. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Photo by Multimedia Editor Ciaran Martin. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
