Wayne State’s Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Tau Chapter held a vigil at Gullen Mall Sunday evening for the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting.
The elementary school in Uvalde, Texas was the center of national news after 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos fatally shot 19 children and two teachers after shooting his grandmother in the face, according to The New York Times.
Sorority president Lauryn Williams said the sorority wanted to create a safe space where people could reflect on the issue of gun violence in America.
“We decided to hold this vigil to speak on the recent mass shootings in this country and provide an opportunity for people to mourn openly,” Williams said.
The shooting comes six months after the school shooting in Oxford, Michigan where a 15-year-old gunman killed four students and injured seven others at his high school on November 30, 2021.
“Loss of life is always tragic,” said Chase Johnson, chair of the sorority’s Social Action Committee.
“These were children and mothers. No one should have to go into school and wonder if this is their last day,” Johnson said. “No mother should have to wonder if school is safe. As a community we need to be there for each other in healing.”
Williams said that our community needs to mourn all the victims lost to gun violence and that raising awareness will help in healing from the events.
Five months into 2022 and there have been 27 school shootings with injuries or deaths, according to National Public Radio. Additionally the Gun Violence Archive reports 212 mass shootings so far this year.
The Robb Elementary School shooting came 10 days after what police are calling a hate crime in a Buffalo, NY supermarket that took the lives of 10 people, according to Associated Press .
“Our community needs to mourn not only Texas, but Buffalo and the rest of the United States. I hope people come to show support in raising awareness and help with the healing process,” Williams said. “The vigil will give people time to speak openly and address the issue of mass shootings in our country.”
The vigil, which was livestreamed on the sorority’s Instagram, consisted of speakers, prayers, and a moment of silence for the victims. Johnson said advocates for change must continue advocating on behalf of mass shooting victims.
“ …these victims deserve to be honored and if we want to see change then we have to be nonnegotiable in our stance,” Johnson said. Johnson did not specify if the sorority is taking a specific political stance on the subject.
Katherine Stozicki is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at katherine.stozicki@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by Hannah Sexton, graphic designer for The South End. She can be reached at go0353@wayne.edu.
