Student Senate held a panel with members of housing, dining, Wayne State University Police Department and President Kimberly Andrews Espy, Ph. D. on Sept. 7, in which Senators voiced their questions and concerns surrounding WSU.
The first presentation was led by Resident Director of Dining Services Sarah Schwandt, who announced dining’s rebrand from Wayne State Dining to 313 Dining Co.
Schwandt explained WSU dining services feel the change is more representative of the available meal choices on campus, due to the large number of dining halls and restaurants partnered with the university.
Schwandt also discussed the addition of dining options for those with restricted or Halal diets, including new signage for Halal meals and a dedicated meal prep area in Towers Café for those with food sensitivities or allergies.
Schwandt was asked by members of Senate why Gold ‘N’ Greens remained closed. She said lack of meal plans will keep it closed for the remainder of the year.
“We are still short of the meal plan numbers we had prior to the pandemic…” she said. “We are right about 75% (from) where we were prior to the pandemic ”
Dining’s presentation was followed by a presentation from WSUPD’s Chief of Police Anthony Holt. Holt discussed several programs offered by WSUPD, such as RAD classes, Street Smarts seminars and a student Safewalk program.
Holt said for WSUPD to operate the best it can, they need community engagement and feedback. Holt said the community should call campus safety at 313-577-2222 if they have something they need to report.
“We need to be called if you see something,” Holt said. “There are about 2000 cameras on campus, but they are not gonna catch everything. That is why phone calls are important to fill in what cameras miss.”
Espy thanked Chief Holt and his police force for his dedication to protecting the WSU community.
The floor was then opened to Trish Romer, Associate Vice President of Student Auxiliary Services and Chief Housing Officer.
Senate President Hayden Johnson asked Romer why Leon H. Atchison Hall has been closed, and if it will be opened again. Romer said university housing is only at about 70% of what it was prior to the pandemic, and that Atchison will be closed for the remainder of this year.
Espy and Provost Mark Kornbluh spoke next.
A variety of concerns were brought up by Senators, including transportation to Mike Illlich School of Business, as well as class availability and registration.
Multiple members of Senate, including Senator at Large Issa Hosari, asked why the shuttle to Mike Illlich School of Business is no longer available.
“We stopped the shuttle because it literally, we did studies, always took more time then walking out to Woodward and taking the free public transportation,” Kornbluh said.
Several Senate members expressed difficulties with class availability, including required courses not being offered and classes being scheduled at inconvenient or odd times.
Johnson asked Espy and Kornbluh what the process is for choosing how frequently a course is offered.
Kornbluh said “The faculty are in charge of the modality of course, whether it's offered once a week, whether it's offered online, what we as faculty leaders are responsible for is that this is a successful way to teach it.”
Kornbluh announced State Hall will be opening no later than the week of Oct. 1, and said classes originally scheduled to be held there will be moved back into the building once it’s opened. Kornbluh said students should check their registration portals to determine if their class will be moving locations.
Senate’s next meeting will be held on Sept. 21 in Student Center room Hillberry AB.
Marie Moore is The South End's News Reporter. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Marie Moore.
(0) comments
