Wayne State lecturers and supporters held a rally Feb. 26 weeks after receiving letters of non-renewal of their teaching contracts with WSU.
About 38% of lecturers in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences received letters of non-renewal the second week of February. At the Faculty Administration Building, a letter and public petition — signed by 800 supporters protesting these actions — was delivered to WSU President M. Roy Wilson’s office.
The letter called on Wilson to “rescind notices of non-renewal and restore dignity and professionalism to our Lecturers and Senior Lecturers.”
At WSU, lectures have begun replacing tenured faculty for several reasons, Chair of Lecture Steering Committee Clay Walker said.
“You know, of course one of those is that lecturers have lower, much lower salaries than tenured faculty, and they teach more classes, so they make more money for the university. That's, that's important,” he said. “But as they've replaced tenured faculty, they're increasingly taking the job of doing these administrative roles.”
Educators affected by letters of non-renewal have received mixed messages from WSU, Walker said. A lot of the lecturers are on teaching schedules for the fall semester.
“Chairs of the departments are telling these lecturers ‘don't worry, you’re important, we need you,’” he said. “Then they’re getting these notices of non-renewal that effectively say you’re fired.”
Lectures currently make up about 12% of all full time faculty and teach 18% of all student enrollment. As of 2018, the average lecture’s salary was about $62,000, while the average for a tenured faculty member was $120,000, according to flyers handed out during the rally.
Lecturers are more concentrated in general education courses and teach 20% of enrollment at WSU.
Outside of teaching, lecturers have been asked to take on the tasks of making sure classes are staffed, yearly curriculum is developed and other responsibilities that help general education programs function, Walker said.
“Lecturers are the only full-time faculty group that have raised their percentage of the university,” Walker said. “All the other groups have declined.”
With academic jobs being posted in November, December and January “if you’re not in the job market then you’re probably not going to find a job for the next academic year,” Walker said.
Senior lecturer in the English Department Jared Grogan was hired by WSU seven years ago along with four other lecturers. He worked on initiatives to help WSU’s retention crisis.
“We were, you know, failing out students at an atrocious rate,” he said. “Certainly, a terrible reputation for Wayne State.”
According to the New York Times, in 2014 only a third of the undergraduates who entered the university six years prior earned a bachelor’s degree. Three years later, 47% of students graduated in six years.
Grogan helped introduce the freshmen writing initiative that is now a flagship class in the English department.
“We’ve researched and published on a national level to prove that this works,” he said.
Now Grogan is working on programs that help connect WSU students with TechTown, an entrepreneurship hub that works with technology startups and local businesses.
“I put in a lot of extra work on that, to help (with) teaching and learning,” Grogan said. “I could be working elsewhere too. I have a PhD, I can have a 10-year plan. I’ve been offered other jobs but I wanted to stay at Wayne State.”
Not only is Grogan a lecturer, he is an award-winning lecturer.
He has one the President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching along with his department’s teaching award, he said.
“We’re going to lose some talented and experienced educators because of this,” Walker said. “It’s a waste of our resources, it’s a waste of talent and then we’re going to be left with a hole that will take us another year to fill.”
Isaac Pickell, a WSU graduate teaching assistant, believes that as a GTA it is important for him to stand in solidarity with lectures, he said.
“For them not to have job security makes me feel like there's no way I can feel secure both in this university and in higher education in general,” Pickell said.
“Through union activism and through a collective voice, we can sort of change what’s normal and shift towards a higher education system that is a good and stable job for more people rather than just the people at the very top.”
Support from students, alumni and faculty has been very important to those affected, especially the support of tenured faculty, Walker said.
“Having the support of our tenured and academic staff of colleagues is important because faculty have to protect faculty,” Walker said. “That’s the principle of academic governance. It’s shared governance and governance by faculty.”
Cover photo by Jonathan Deschaine. Jonathan is the multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at jonathan.deschaine@gmail.com
Jack Filbrandt is the arts and entertainment editor for The South End. He can be reached at artsandentertainmenttse@gmail.com
