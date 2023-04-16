Wayne State students and community members met at Gullen Mall on Thursday to protest Professor Bill Lynch and call for his firing after recent controversy over alleged transphobic tweets.
The protest was organized by Anti Transphobe Action, a new organization formed last week in response to the Lynch controversy. Protesters met on Warren and 2nd Avenue, holding signs and chanting while marching to Fountain Court where several students stood on top of the fountain to give speeches.
ATA founder Grace Cadieux said ATA has distributed over 1,000 fliers on campus and has pushed for heavy social media engagement to amplify their voices.
“We chose this method because we are not interested in debating the identities of trans folks here or anywhere. We chose this method to send a clear and concise message to the administrations and Billy, and most importantly, our trans youth at Wayne State University in the surrounding area,” Cadieux said. “We see you, we hear you, and we'll be in the streets for you every time it's needed.”
Dean of Students David Strauss said he attended the protest to support students right to use their voices.
“I am really impressed with Grace and her leadership and impressed with how they put this rally together in such a short time,” Strauss said. “I’m just really proud of them getting stuff done.”
Strauss said he was outraged after seeing Lynch’s posts on Twitter.
“We are a community of collaboration and support, we might not always agree with each other, but everyone deserves respect,” he said. “Everyone here deserves civility and I believe that what he said was not civil and not respectful.”
Strauss said firing Lynch over his twitter would be complicated given his tenure at the university.
Cadieux said ATA will always strive to make WSU a safe and inclusive environment devoid of fascist rhetoric and bigotry.
“This is not cancel culture. This is social fucking accountability,” Cadieux said. "The actions we've taken have spread so much trans joy and displayed the power and reach of our community. We will continue to resist bigotry in all forms, and we will continue to protest Billy until he leaves our campus.”
Music major John Pablo Rojas said the transphobic remarks made by Lynch are reflective of the support that is supposed to be given to students.
“What's missing is the satisfaction that trans students are supported by their mentors and peers. The satisfaction that anyone of any orientation can feel at ease when they enter a place of education,” Rojas said. “We are not satisfied with Wayne's Lack of reprimand towards transphobic behavior. We are not satisfied with the empty promise of a welcome environment.”
ATA member Vendl Whitney said Lynch follows over 1,000 Twitter accounts with bios including “men will never be women,” “gays against groomers” and “lesbians don’t have dicks.”
“Is this who we want representing our school? Wayne State’s pride week they’ve been holding all week is nothing but a heartless, phony gesture,” Whitney said. “If they allow this professor to teach here, do you really believe their decision to plaster the school in Pride Week is anything more than capitalist posturing?”
Whitney said if administration allows a transphobic professor to continue his employment, they are spitting on the grave of every queer person that fought for pride.
“Bill Lynch has chosen to publicly vilify the trans community and embolden the voices of those who wish to remove us from public life. Lynch cannot be relied on to not discriminate against his students,” she said. “Do you really think he would respect a trans person's pronouns? Do you really think he wouldn't lower the grades of his trans students?”
Whitney said ATA plans to drop its WSU association and rebrand as “ATA313” to more broadly serve the trans community on and off campus.
Moving forward Cadieux called for all students to boycott Lynch’s courses and said ATA plans to reach out to local media outlets with their story.
Theresa De Benedetti is The South End's breaking news correspondent. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Theresa De Benedetti.
