Wayne State will reopen several in-person buildings, hold in-person classes and allow campus activities starting on Jan. 31.
President M. Roy Wilson announced the move in an email to the campus community Friday.
“(C)ases and positivity rates have decreased to the point where we can safely resume in-person classes and reinstate many of the on-campus activities that make an education in Detroit so unique,” Wilson said.
As of the week ending on Jan.15, there are 38 presumptive and 61 confirmed COVID-19 cases among WSU students, according to WSU’s COVID-19 dashboard. The testing positivity rate was 16.01%.
WSU will reinstate the original class schedule for the winter 2022 semester, which includes in-person classes. WSU temporarily moved all classes to a virtual format in a Dec. 23, 2021 email announcement from Wilson.
Several other aspects of campus life will return to in-person operations. Campus dining, libraries and retail will reopen.
Events held by the Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance and the WSU Department of Athletics will allow members of the public to attend again.
Student organizations and WSU departments can also hold in-person meetings and events on campus. Campus tours will return in-person for prospective students. The email did not address the guest housing policy.
Staff should return to their previous work format, which allows for flexibility, Wilson said. WSU will establish an official policy by May 1, following an evaluation of the current format throughout this semester.
WSU will continue to require face masks to be worn while inside campus buildings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Wilson said he encouraged community members to wear KN95 masks due to their high level of effectiveness.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for KN95 masks on Jan. 14, and stated that KN95 masks provide the best protection from COVID-19.
“Thank you for your continued dedication to the safety of our community. We look forward to seeing you on campus,” Wilson said.
COVID-19 and flu vaccines are available by appointment at the Campus Health Center. Proof of vaccination must be submitted, including for COVID-19 boosters, to come to campus.
Jenna Prestininzi is the editor-in-chief of The South End. She can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.