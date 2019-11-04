Tune in every week to read about events happening on campus and in the city, that you don’t want to miss.
Free Intro to Coding Workshop - Tuesday, Nov. 5: Looking to pick up some computer programming skills? Learn basic coding at Grand Circus at 6:30 p.m. To register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-intro-to-coding-workshop-in-detroit-tickets-42910336973
Hawk Talk - Saturday, Nov. 9: At the DNR Outdoor Adventure Center, join members of the Michigan Hawking Club at 3:00 p.m. for an up close look at the birds of prey. Members of the club will be there with their winged companion to share information about hawks and the sport of falconry.
https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200018296916936
Free Admission at The Wright Museum of African American History - Saturday, Nov. 9: Experience the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for free courtesy of the DTE Energy Foundation. Admission to the museum is free the second Saturday of every month. At the museum you can learn about African-American achievements in science and technology, pioneers who made a name for themselves in Detroit’s performing arts scene and many other topics throughout the museums engaging exhibits.
The National Design Awards Panel - Thursday, Nov. 7: Students interested in design will have the opportunity to learn from world renowned designers at the A. Alfred Taubman Center for Design Education from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on College for Creative Studies’ campus. Designers participating in the panel are Pinar Guvenc from Open Style Lab, Fashion Designer Derek Lam, and Industrial Designer Patricia Moore. Tickets are free but must be reserved by Nov. 5.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/national-design-awards-panel-in-detroit-tickets-77859894039
