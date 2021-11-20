Wayne State may close the Student Center due to campus COVID-19 trigger metrics, President M. Roy Wilson said during a Student Senate meeting Thursday.
WSU had 70 COVID-19 cases, including 50 confirmed and 20 presumptive, in the week ending on Nov. 13, according to the Campus COVID-19 Dashboard. There was also a 5.54% test positivity rate — above the 5% threshold used to consider whether to scale back campus operations.
Wilson said WSU’s metrics will inform its decision on the future of Student Center operations.
“If it goes to the red 一 right now it’s in the yellow 一 we will have to probably shut the Student Center down for a period of time… so it’s incumbent on all of us to wear masks,” Wilson said.
Wilson and Senate President Sailor Mayes said they’ve noticed many students failing to wear masks inside campus buildings. WSU currently has an indoor mask mandate through the end of December.
WSU’s position is precarious because of a current positive trend of COVID-19 cases statewide, including locally, Wilson said.
“We’re doing better than most, but unlike most other universities, we do have trigger metrics, and we’re right in the caution on two of the trigger metrics...percent positivity on campus and in the Detroit region,” he said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Michigan led the nation in COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents within the last seven days.
Provost Mark Kornbluh said caution must be exercised as the end of the semester approaches.
“We’ve done remarkably well through this semester,” Kornbluh said. “We haven’t had a single cluster in a classroom through(out) the whole semester… people let their guard down, but the area around us now has become more dangerous."
Wilson and Kornbluh attended the meeting to hear updates on Senate’s ongoing initiatives and answer senators' questions.
Director of Student Services Danishi Bedi said she spoke to Kornbluh, Dean of Students David Strauss and Associate Provost for Academic Programs Darin Ellis concerning the potential addition of a fall break.
“The (Academic) Senate Policy Committee was receptive to this idea, so they’re going to create a working group and ask (Bedi) to serve on it with them and to look at possibilities,” Kornbluh said.
No timeline was given on this proposal.
Additional updates and actions taken at the meeting include:
The Government Affairs Project Group connected the People’s Water Board Coalition and Cities of Peace Detroit to eight interns. The interns lobby government officials to provide assistance to those experiencing water shutoffs.
The Mental Health Project Group is working toward integrating educational material on mental health first aid into FYS 1010, a required first-year seminar class.
Senator at Large Kaitlyn Kipp said there are plans to possibly increase the number of contraceptive vending machines on campus and to improve the women’s-only section of the Mort Harris Recreation and Fitness Center.
Veronika Gawrys, a junior marketing major, was unanimously elected to the position of extension center representative.
Hitesh Kasar, an industrial engineering student, was unanimously elected to the position of housing and residential life representative.
Student Senate will hold its final meeting of the semester Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. in Student Center Room Hilberry AB.
Kate Vaughn is the breaking news correspondent for The South End.
Cover photo by Kate Vaughn.
