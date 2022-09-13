Students can expect to see an increase in construction cones on campus next week as construction will be starting on Williams Mall on Sept. 19.
In an email sent to Wayne State housing residents Brian Fitzgerald, senior associate director of Housing and Residential Life, said the construction is expected to last until mid-November.
Fitzgerald said the Student Center Drive and Williams Mall, in front of Ghafari Hall, will be repaved; construction company La Salle will be working weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until mid-November.
“The first phase of the project will be repairing one side of the Student Center Drive which includes demolition, site improvements, and re-paving,” Fitzgerald said in the email. “After this is complete, one side of the Williams Mall sidewalk, stretching all along the front of Ghafari Hall, will be addressed, and then the other side of the Student Center Drive will be fixed, followed by the other side of the Williams Mall sidewalk.”
One walking lane will be left open on Williams Mall, which stretches between the Mort Harris Fitness and Recreation Center and the DeRoy Auditorium and can also be used for all deliveries to the Student Center and Towers Residential Suites.
A portion of Keast Commons will be used by La Salle for staging of construction equipment and supplies, Fitzgerald said.
“Fencing and barricades will be put up to restrict vehicle and pedestrian traffic after the concrete is poured so that it may set properly,” he said. “There will also be fencing put up at the back and side of Chatsworth to direct people safely away from the building.”
Fitzgerald said La Salle will take measures to keep the dust down but advised WSU housing students in the area to keep windows closed during the demolition phases of construction.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is the editor-in-chief of The South End. She can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Jackson Meade, multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.