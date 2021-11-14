The W Food Pantry and Wardrobe is operating with expanded services this semester.
The Wardrobe opened in the space next to the pantry in September and provides clothing resources to Wayne State students, said Aubrey Cogle, Wardrobe student coordinator.
The W Food Pantry opened in 2017, coordinated by the Dean of Students Office and Coordinator of Student Life Wellness Rainesha Williams Fox.
Williams Fox left The W at the beginning of the fall 2021 semester, said Savannah Papp, The W Food Pantry student assistant. DOSO will appoint a new director at the end of the semester.
The W is recruiting volunteers and shift managers to continue clothing and food distribution, Papp said.
Students are encouraged to walk in and get what they need, Cogle said. Resources provided at The W include food, toiletries and professional and casual clothing.
Before the need for social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The W was able to have more volunteers and shift managers working together in person, Papp said.
“We only have four (volunteers) per shift and now we’re kind of splitting it (time) up so we can get more people for more positions,” she said.
The staff this semester is a team of 11, including shift managers, a public relations coordinator, drive coordinators, a student coordinator for The W Food Pantry and an individual student coordinator for the Wardrobe.
Student volunteer Andrew Redli said that he enjoyed his first day working with The W on Oct. 26.
“I’m looking forward to helping as many people as I can (in the winter 2022 semester),” Redli said. “I’ve done a lot of volunteering before so it’s kind of just public outreach and helping in any way that I can.”
With students returning to campus this semester, there is an increased need for resources, Cogle said.
“With everyone coming back on campus and getting apartments, they don’t have the funds (for professional attire), we’re noticing casual clothes as well,” Cogle said. “The Wayne State population needs and doesn’t have the money for half that is in here that they do need.”
Staff work directly with WSU students to meet their needs, Papp said.
“Students are able to come in, sign up through our client intake form through our menu and they can get their food right here on the spot,” Papp said. “We do a survey every time they come in, so we can learn more about who they are, what they see, and we could improve on.”
There has been an increase in students visiting The W Food Pantry since the beginning of the semester, Cogle said. The W has worked to return to pre-pandemic operating hours, though staffing shortages make this a challenge.
“We have an average amount of 15-20 students coming into the wardrobe a week,” Cogle said. “It’s (The W Food Pantry) always been open during the pandemic, one day a week but we only have limited hours now because we do not have enough shift managers but it’s been really embraced by the population that are using this resource.”
The W will hold events for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week Sunday through Saturday, Papp said.
“People can donate at boxes around campus or directly to the pantry,” Papp said in a Nov. 9 email to The South End. “The boxes will be in campus buildings for the month of November to collect any food or clothing donations.”
The W will advocate for clothing, food and houseware resources and raise awareness of community needs during the week, Papp said.
“Our team at The W recognizes food and housing insecurity and lack of resources such as clothing. These insecurities are topics that are not widely discussed but are apparent on our campus,” Papp said in the Nov. 9 email to TSE. “During this week, we would like to provide context for these situations and collect resources for our community.”
Upcoming initiatives also include a coat drive that runs through Friday and a household item drive on Tuesday, Papp said.
The W is open Mondays through Thursdays from 2-7 p.m and is available to all WSU students.
Shawntay Lewis is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at hg6765@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
