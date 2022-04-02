Wayne State’s Office of Multicultural Student Engagement held a virtual dialogue with Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors on Thursday.
The discussion focused on the responsibility of activism in holding institutions accountable and the role of abolition at local and national levels.
Cullors’ work establishing the Black Lives Matter movement has led to positive changes made at universities across the country, said President M. Roy Wilson.
“Student unrest and campus activism, historically, had been responsible in many ways for bringing about justifiable and positive changes in academia itself,” Wilson said. “Broadly speaking, the BLM movement’s goals center on educating and engaging voters, (and) many BLM activists and college students echo these goals at the campus level.”
Cullors co-created the Black Lives Matter hashtag on Twitter in 2013. She said she wanted to spread awareness of systemic issues through her activism.
“I was always really interested with talking to my peers about what I was learning. I was never one that was selfish about my knowledge,” Cullors said. “That’s what organizers do. We share what we are learning and then we ask people to join us in trying to change systems and change the world.”
Cullors worked in local activism in Los Angeles before starting her organization Dignity and Power Now in 2012, she said.
“I believe that the local work is actually the work that is going to change, not just the community around us, but also have (an) impact on the states we are living in and the country we are living in,” she said.
OMSE Interim Director Stephanie Hawkes said it’s important to take care of one’s mental and physical health in order to avoid burning out. Cullors said bringing health and wellness to the forefront of minds is important for activists.
“The very nature of the work that many of us are doing does, almost inevitably, lead to burnout because it is often — it takes all of us (and) it’s often a small group of us doing a lot of the labor,” Cullors said.
Cullors said her work has been influenced by revitalization efforts by Detroit community organizers, activists and artists.
“Some of the early projects I remember were community gardening projects… having one of the largest community gardens in the country, that really shaped the work I did here in Los Angeles,” she said.
Detroit is a cautionary tale of where the U.S. could end up under racial capitalism, Cullors said.
“Detroit is the frontline of how we build a new world,” she said. “It’s really important that we have that conversation about how Detroit becomes an important marker for what’s possible when your community has been divested from.”
Cullors hopes to convey the importance of advocacy and creativity in educational settings, she said. She works as associate faculty of Social and Environmental Arts Practice at Prescott College in Prescott, Arizona.
“I don’t necessarily identify as an academic, but I identify as a scholar. I feel like academia helps provide a container for scholarship,” Cullors said. “For my students in particular… what I teach is at the intersection of art and activism. I believe that the work that we do should be work that is helping transform and change the places we’re a part of.”
Cullors said her work focuses on changing the material conditions for communities most impacted by state violence. State violence goes beyond policing and incarceration, and includes limited access to quality food or healthcare.
“When I’m teaching I make it really clear to students that I’m teaching that the work you are doing here is an opportunity for you to go out in the world and keep building, and challenging, and shifting and changing the world that we currently live in… and building a future towards abolition,” she said.
A recording of the event can be found on WSU’s YouTube channel.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is the news editor for The South End. She can be reached at hd4634@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Amelia Benavides-Colón.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.