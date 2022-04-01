The Office of Multicultural Student Engagment and the Gender, Sexuality, and Women’s Studies Program hosted a virtual discussion on sexual assault awareness on March 22 for Women’s History Month.
Panelists discussed Title IX and Wayne State's response to sexual violence.
Assistant Professor of Law Nancy Chi Cantalupo said the law acknowledges what factors into sexual violence.
“(I) learned, that as a civil rights statue, Title IX places sexual assault in a holistic context,” she said. “That is also more accurate because it recognizes that sexual violence is a cause and a consequense of gender, as well as race and class, inequality.”
Cantalupo said some politicians have negatively changed Title IX.
“(M)ost schools only started paying attention— paying serious attention— to Title IX and their Title IX obligations in the last eight years,” she said. “And four of those years were worse than wasted by (Besty) DeVos and her cronies.”
WSU was among public universities nationwide that had to alter their Title IX process after the U.S. Department of Education under the Trump administration changed the definition of sexual harrassment.
The Biden administration has to work against that regression, Cantalupo said.
WSU’s Title IX Director Brandy Banks said the Title IX Office can help survivors of sexual violence understand how to file reports and determine their course of action.
“(W)e empower survivors and victims to make the reporting choice that’s right for them, but I can help walk them through that information and I can even assist them with reporting to law enforcement if that is an option that they elect to choose,” Banks said.
Students have the right to report or not report to WSU, WSU Police or other law enforcement agencies, Banks said.
Banks said the Title IX Office can help provide impacted students counseling, accommodations for classes and other considerations.
“(W)hen we’re talking about a complainant and a respondent that are both part of our university community, I can put in place a mutual restriction on contact between the parties, help them with extensions or deadlines… or other course-related adjustments,” Banks said.
This may include applying for a leave of absence, changing course sections or moving campus housing, Banks said.
“These supportive measures are available before or after the filing of a formal complaint or where no formal complaint has been filed and irrespective of whether or not the individual decides to report an incident to law enforcement,” Banks said.
Banks said campus community members can report incidents regardless of where they took place.
“(T)he university’s jurisdiction to investigate Title IX sexual harrassment is specific to sexual harrassment that occurs in any program or activity of the university,” Banks said. “However, we also want to encourage people to report incidents that may have happened off-campus and maybe the respondent is not even affiliated with the university.”
Graduate student Colleen McDaniel said inaction from those in power is a pattern often found in sexual violence research.
“It (institutional betrayal) was defined by Dr. Jennifer Freyd as wrongdoings perpetrated by an institution upon individuals who are dependent on that institution, and this includes the failure to prevent or respond supportively to wrongdoings by individuals that were committed within the context of the institution,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel said WSU’s lack of preventative sexual violence measures made them feel unsupported as a rape and relationship violence survivor.
“(A)lthough I experienced both of those forms of violence at my previous institution, I still received this message that Wayne State’s lack of prevention meant that they really didn’t care about what happened to me or care if it happened to me again or if it would happen to my students or to my colleagues,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel said she worked with the Dean of Students Office to combat sexual violence in 2018.
They said the office is not sufficient to properly serve the campus community.
“Wayne State’s Title IX Office consists solely of the Title IX director and investigators…” McDaniel said. “Being understaffed increases the likelihood that the office is not able to fully investigate, support or accommodate both complainants and respondents as is required by federal law.”
Graduate student Elizabeth Drake said there are several steps they want to see WSU take to improve sexual violence prevention and response.
“(W)e’d love to see a well-funded campus violence resource center that is culturally informed and trauma informed and not housed in an office like DOSO where punitive measures take place,” Drake said.
Drake said she wants WSU to scale up the Title IX Office and not have it report to General Counsel. They also want WSU to apply for a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women to increase program capabilities.
Drake said WSU should also ban romantic relationships between supervisors and supervisees and begin an annual survey that McDaniel said would ascertain the scope of sexual violence on our campus as it exists.
McDaniel and Drake began the Graduate Employees Organizing Committee’s survivors of sexual violence fund, Drake said.
“Colleen (McDaniel) and I do this on a volunteer basis, and we strongly believe that survivors need care, and this isn’t something that other survivors should be tasked with providing and solving for,” Drake said. “We believe that the university needs to take massive public moves to show that they understand sexual violence, that they’re actively looking to change social norms and expectations on campus.”
Laurie Lauzon Clabo, College of Nursing dean and WSU chief health and wellness officer, said an upcoming office for sexual assualt prevention and education will be seperate from the legal workings of the Title IX Office.
This new office would work in coordination with the Title IX Office.
“We were pleased to begin thinking about the foundation of a new office of sexual violence prevention and education at Wayne State that will report to the chief health and wellness officer as part of this continuum of care,” Clabo said.
Drake said WSU should be open about its decision-making process, policies and data.
“(I) think we all here know that sexual violence thrives in secrecy, so transperancy from university leadership is the thing that will inspire trust and repair,” they said.
Clabo said WSU has progress to make but is moving forward.
“(I)’m really excited, but I recognize that we are at the very beginning of a journey and that there is much, much work to do, and I hope that we can continue to seek resources and advice from members of the campus community,” Clabo said.
Kate Vaughn is the breaking news correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
