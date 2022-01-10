Student Senate plans to expand its Menstrual Product Pilot Program following positive feedback from students.
The pilot program, led by Senator at Large Amina Khalique, gives students access to free menstrual product dispensers in first-floor restrooms in State Hall, the Student Center and the Undergraduate Library. The program was passed in an April 2021 Senate resolution.
In a Nov. 16, 2021 survey email to the campus community, Senate asked WSU students to give feedback on the pilot program.
“There’s just a lot of high usage and really great feedback and people are really excited and happy about this,” Khalique said. “We’ve received feedback through the survey and had people approach us in conversation and just tell us how grateful they are for the program. It saves them extra time so they aren’t late to work, class or other things they may do on campus.”
The survey received around 200 responses as of Dec. 10, 2021, including suggestions on improving or modifying the program.
“I know there have been concerns that products weren’t restocked very quickly, so we are hoping to work something out with facilities to make sure items are restocked so that people have access to these products,” Khalique said.
Freshman Fernanda Hernandez said she’s utilized the program and is grateful for it.
“There have been times where I’ve had an unexpected period situation to deal with while away from home and was able to use the dispensers when I didn’t have anything with me,” Hernandez said. “As a woman, your period isn’t always exactly predictable unless you're lucky. Having access to these dispensers ensures people feel comfortable on campus.”
Senate President Sailor Mayes said Khalique’s work on the initiative is important.
“The menstrual products pilot program has changed a lot of student's lives on campus, especially those who do not have the funds to buy these essential products for themselves,” Mayes said. “Amina has worked relentlessly to get this initiative finished and ready for students this semester, and she has accomplished that.”
Khalique said Senate is currently working on implementing the program in all campus restrooms, regardless of gender, after complaints were brought to Senate’s attention in the survey.
"Some students voiced concern around the dispensers only being in the women's restroom,” Khalique said. “We are hoping as we get more dispensers across campus that we can include them in the gender inclusive restrooms as well."
Khalique said she hopes to expand the initiative to three additional bathrooms in the 2022-23 academic year.
“We are looking at additional locations in the General Lectures hall, DeRoy Auditorium, and adding more (resources to) bathrooms in the Student Center and State Hall,” Khalique said. “In thinking in terms of like three to five years, I definitely want us to increase at least three additional restrooms every single year.”
Mayes said Senate is making a positive impact on the campus community through this program.
“I am proud of the Student Senators who worked hard — when we were still fully virtual — and continued to push for this initiative despite some setbacks and delays,” Mayes said.
Theresa De Benedetti is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at theresadebenedetti@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Hannah Sexton, graphic designer for The South End. She can be reached at go0353@wayne.edu.
