Wayne State University Student Senate approved a resolution to fund and establish a cap and gown rental program for future commencement ceremonies at its Dec. 3 meeting, held via Zoom.
Designed to ease the financial burden on students purchasing caps and gowns, Senate will donate $6,000 to purchase the garments, as well as materials to promote further donations to the program, according to the resolution read by Senate president Riya Chhabra. Senate is partnering with Warrior Wardrobe to carry out this initiative.
The initiative was approved on March 5, but its confirmation was postponed due to commencement ceremonies being held virtually, Chhabra said. The Cap & Gown Rental Program is expected to be implemented for the Spring 2021 commencement ceremony.
WSU has gained media attention for its low graduation rates, especially for the rates among African American students, Chhabra said. WSU has improved these statistics, though disparities remain.
“With our historically low graduation rates having recently experienced a dramatic upturn, more students are now qualifying for the opportunity to participate in university commencement ceremonies than before,” she said. “University support for students’ academic performance and celebration of their academic achievements is a critical component to fostering a climate and culture of student success and wellness.”
In addition to commencement attire, Senate also approved a resolution to provide students noise-canceling headphones free of cost.
Many students are experiencing new remote learning environments that may have more distractions than what they are used to, Chhabra said. Senate will purchase 300 sets of headphones that will be available at the W Pantry and the Office of Student Financial Aid.
“It is the core mission of Wayne State Student Senate to support initiatives that promote student success and reduce the barriers that students face at this university,” Chhabra said.
Senate received updates from many of its subcommittees at the meeting:
- The Academic Advising Council took Senate’s suggestion and will now allow students to meet with multiple advisors simultaneously, Senator at Large Ali Fakih said. Students are required to meet with each advisor separately prior to the joint appointment, which may be useful for students with dual majors or a minor.
- The Wayne State University Police Department National De-escalation Training Center is applying for funds and received a grant for specialized trainers, Senate Vice President Marcella Eid said. The training focuses on eliminating the use of force by police officers in high-tension situations.
The final Student Senate meeting of this semester will be on Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.
Alanna Williams is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at alannawilliams@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Guneet Ghotra. Guneet is the graphic designer for The South End. She can be reached at fz8387@wayne.edu.
