This article has been updated to reflect a clarification.
A previous version of this article misspelled the names of Vice President for Development David Ripple and Director of Commencement Jackie Frank.
The South End regrets these errors.
Wayne State’s Student Senate met on Thursday to discuss the updates from the Presidential Search and Academic Affairs Committees, and each of the project groups.
Director of Public Relations Fatima Yahya said the Presidential Search Committee, a group of 17 members from various campus departments, narrowed down a list of candidates that WittKieffer, a global executive search firm, helped find.
Yahya, a member of the committee, said each of the committee members bring different perspectives to the table.
“I feel at ease that when we are in the process of choosing a new president we have people from all different areas, backgrounds and even education degrees itself,” Yahya said. “It is very diverse, and everyone has different ideas and thoughts that they want to share.”
Yahya said all the committee members were required to take an anti-bias training before reviewing resumes and cover letters. A subsection of five committee members have been selected to write interview questions now that groups of candidates have been identified..
She said President M. Roy Wilson’s last day is Aug. 1 and the new candidate will be ready to step in by then.
The Masters of Science in Athletic Training and Masters of Science in Taxation were both discontinued due to lack of student involvement, along with the post-bachelor forensics certification.
Mental Health Project Group Chair Sheva Khaimov said the project group is partnering with WSU’s Counseling and Psychological Services for a tabling event April 25 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Syed said the Justice Equity Diversity and Inclusion Project Group is continuing to work on its bidet initiative, which start with adding bidets to bathrooms in the Student Center with plans with expand.
Dean of Students David Strauss said the Gradfest put on by Senate on Wednesday was a success.
“It was festive, and we are just trying to keep that going,” Strauss said. “It is a new tradition and is very exciting.”
Strauss said he had a meeting with Vice President for Alumni Affairs David Ripple and Senior Director of Special Events Jackie Frank to discuss how to better communicate with students the difference between graduation and commencement.
“We had a great conversation about the need to use better communications (with) the community that investment process and more celebration,” Strauss said.
Strauss said the university is looking into solutions for families that need extra tickets including the addition of a standby line, creation of an meeting place for families at the Duchene Athletic Building to watch and meet up with their students afterwards.
Senate elections for the 2023-24 term were held Tuesday through Thursday and winners were announced Thursday evening. At Thursday’s general body meeting Senate reinstated Law School Representation TK Khan in a closed session.
Senate’s last meeting of the semester will be held on April 20 at 6 p.m. in Student Center Room Hillberry AB.
Natalie Davies is the news editor for The South End. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Ciaran Martin, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
