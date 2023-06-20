Members of the Wayne State community are celebrating Pride Month in a variety of ways, as members of the LGBTQ+ community immerse themselves in its long and important history.
The month of June is recognized across the country as Pride Month, honoring those in the LGBTQ+ community and raising attention to their injustices. To celebrate, various WSU departments and student organizations are hosting entertaining and informative events.
History of pride month
Director of WSU’s Gender, Sexuality, and Women’s Studies Program Simone Chess said the history of Pride Month originates during the same era as the Civil Rights Movement.
“I think what unifies all the different Pride protests and celebrations (is) that we have is the theme of visibility, protests and celebration,” Chess said.
On June 28, 1969, police raided the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar in Greenwich Village in New York City. Police forcibly attempted to arrest patrons which resulted in riots breaking out in the neighborhood, according to CNN.
Shortly after, LGBTQ+ organizers formed the Gay Liberation Front and one year later GLF hosted the first Pride event in September 1969.
Detroit had its own GLF branch, according to Outlier Media, which published a newspaper called the Gay Liberator to deliver news to the city’s LGBTQ+ community.
Chess said Detroit is particularly special because of their extensive Black queer history.
“Michigan is really special because a lot of Black queer history has origins here and (is) a history that’s often been erased,” she said.
Chess said the department is in the process of creating a new center and research hub for interdisciplinary research, pending approval from WSU’s Board of Governors. The center will serve undergraduate academic needs and provide expanded student services for queer, transgender and feminist studies on campus.
Assistant Dean of Students Brandon Shamoun is a member of the LGBTQ+ community and said pride events are important to celebrate year round.
“For me, being out and proud and an advocate for this type of work…I kind of say that I like to give back in a way, even though it’s beyond that,” Shamoun said. “It’s making sure that people feel accepted and have somewhere to go.”
WSU celebrates Pride Month annually, with the Dean of Students Office participating in the Ruth Ellis Center’s STRIDE for Pride Walk and holding a pop-up booth at the Motor City Pride Parade.
OMSE’s Multicultural Student Advisory Board is hosting a house listening party on June 30, highlighting the house and techno music famous in the queer community.
Multicultural Student Advisory Board member Alex Freeman said the playlist for the events takes inspiration from last month’s Movement festival.
“It's supposed to highlight house music, specifically in queer LGBTQ+ communities where a lot of that originated,” Freeman said.
Creating community for LGBTQ+ students
Jamie Pittinos, co-president of Joining Intersectionality, Gender, Sexuality and Allies at Wayne, said Pride is about community care.
“We also want to be celebrated and cared for, and that happens within the community and not outside of it,” said Pittinos. “Everything is about us supporting each other because that’s the only way that we will stay safe.”
JIGSAW, a student social organization established on campus more than 15 years ago, hosts weekly meetings for LGBTQ+ students and organizes pride events throughout the school year.
Pittinos says JIGSAW creates a space for students who are under 21, disabled, or otherwise don’t fit into traditional queer spaces.
Co-President Bonnie Garza said JIGSAW meetings are what she looks forward to each week.
“JIGSAW was how I found all of my friends,” said co-president Bonnie Garza. “I knew that no matter what, I would have a couple hours out of my day where I can just coexist and breathe and be surrounded by all of these queer people.”
Political tension raises fear
With the expansion of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and protests across the country, some students feel nervous for their safety as they celebrate Pride Month.
“This is a really hard moment for the queer community where, after a period where it felt like we were gaining a lot of rights after a period of such harsh oppression, now it feels like we're losing ground, and in a way that's really dangerous to individuals, and to communities,” Chess said.
Chess said she’s grateful for the legislation passed in Michigan to protect queer rights, and hopes people get involved to ensure Michigan remains a leader in protecting LGBTQ+ people.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order on June 11, according to MLive, establishing the state’s first LGBTQ+ commission. And back in March, Whitmer signed the Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act into law to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex and gender identity.
Urban Planning Master's student Vanessa Grecko said the fear of violence and suppression has been on her mind more this year than in past years.
“We can’t let fear stop us from doing anything because ultimately, then the other side wins. If we never show any pride because we’re afraid, then they got what they want,” Grecko said.
On Wednesday, Hamtramck banned the display of Pride flags on city property, according to the Associated Press. Shortly after, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan tweeted Detroit will continue to fly Pride flags throughout the year.
Grecko said Pride Month is important to her because it reminds her she’s connected to a broader community.
“Going to Pride is really fun because you’re just surrounded by other queer people,” Grecko said. “And that’s not something that usually happens naturally. We’re like, 'Oh my god, everyone around me is queer,' and you feel really safe in that environment."
Alex Klaus is a contributing writer for The South End. Klaus can be reached at alex.klause@wayne.edu
Cover photo by Ciaran Martin, multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
Commented