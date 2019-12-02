Tune in every week to read about events happening on campus and in the city, that you don’t want to miss.
12th Annual Kwanzaa Celebration - Monday, Dec. 2: Wayne State and campus organizations will be celebrating from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Manoogian Hall. The event will share the origin and importance of the holiday with a feast and activities planned.
Sorrento: Portraits of a Detroit Block - Tuesday, Dec. 3: Irwin House Global Art Center & Gallery will showcase a three-part multimedia project by their first artist-in-residence, John Sims. The gallery will highlight Sorrento Street, the artist’s home block. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Detroit Urban Craft Fair - Friday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 8: Local and regional artists are setting up shop at the Masonic Temple, selling handmade crafts in time for the holiday shopping season. What started in 2005, the DUCF is the longest running craft show in Michigan. Admission to the event is $10 on Friday night and only $1 Saturday and Sunday.
Noel Night - Saturday, Dec. 7: The 47th Annual Midtown holiday celebration returns with over 110 participating venues this year. The festival will begin North of Warren Ave. at 1:00 p.m. with activities South of Warren Ave. starting at 5:00 and ending at 10:00 p.m. Activities at WSU include a book sale from Wayne State University Press, canned food sculptures in the Welcome Center, performance from WSU Department of Music among other exciting activities.
http://www.noelnight.org/2018-participating-venues
Jingle Bell Run - Saturday, Dec. 7: You can jingle bell run —or walk— all the way to the finish line to help raise money for The Arthritis Foundation. Holiday costumes are encouraged. https://events.arthritis.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=838
Michigan Sneaker Xchange - Saturday, Dec. 7: Michigan’s premier sneaker and streetwear trade show returns to the TCF Center where attendees will be able to buy, sell, and trade shoes along with clothes. Interested sneakerheads are allowed to bring in two pairs of shoes to the show, with each additional pair of shoes costing $2 for entry or five pairs for $6. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/michigan-sneaker-xchange-december-7th-2019-tickets-79434022299
Thanks for sharing this information
