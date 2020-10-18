The Sentencing Project, an organization seeking to reform the criminal justice system, collaborated with Wayne State to host a virtual event via Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Taking a Second Look at Life Sentences in America focused on the purpose and frequency of life sentences, especially in Michigan, according to the organization. It also highlighted the growing movement calling for second look policies that scale back long-term incarceration.
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a panelist at the event, said it is time for “all of us to truly recognize the fact that the system is broken.” A sentence of life without parole is not leading with compassion, empathy and understanding.
The event not only informed those in attendance on the abundance of life sentences, but also allowed those who have served long sentences, and their relatives, to participate in the discussion.
Darryl Woods, who served 28 years and 11 months in prison, said he turned his life around when he reentered society.
“When I went to prison, I was an eighth grade dropout,” Woods said. “I had to get my GED, became a part of the Detroit branch NAACP, was very active in church because I made the decision to be able to necessarily transform my life.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed Woods to serve on the Michigan Appellate Defenders Commission, he said.
The commission is responsible for developing appellate services and a list of attorneys willing to be appointed to serve as counsel for people who may not be able to afford an attorney, according to the State of Michigan.
It is time to dig deeper into existing policies to give people second chances, Zapora Starks said. Her mother has been facing a life sentence without parole for the past 28 years and she thinks more people should be afforded the opportunity of a second chance.
“I'm not just saying this because I've been affected —me and my family. I'm talking about every lifer that has been sentenced with that. It's time to look a little deeper,” Starks said.
Despite the current state of life sentences, reform efforts are being made to improve the prison system and review life sentences, said Nicole Porter, director of advocacy for The Sentencing Project.
“The strongest legislation around second look reform has actually been introduced at the federal level, but we like to refer to it as the Booker bill because it is sponsored by U.S. Senator Cory Booker out of New Jersey,” she said.
The Second Look Act would give people serving at least 10 years the chance to petition a court to review their sentence, potentially leading to release or a sentence reduction, according to Booker’s website.
“That bill offers a pathway into court for life sentence federal prisoners, regardless of age and regardless of the crime of conviction," Porter said.
The Sentencing Project encourages members of the community to contact their representatives regarding life sentences and the prison system.
Life sentences have not resulted in any healing or rehabilitation, Tlaib said.
“It's not working for our communities, our families. It's not making us any safer,” she said.
Alanna Williams is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at alannawilliams@wayne.edu.
Photo provided by The Sentencing Project.
