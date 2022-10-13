Former Wayne State diver Jason Trout was hired as the new diving coach in August 2022. Trout replaces Gabby Han, who served as diving coach for one season.
Trout said he began coaching because he missed certain aspects of the sport he once succeeded in as an athlete.
“I guess you could say I missed the smell of chlorine and the sound of the diving board clanging against the stand,” Trout said. “I have been coaching in various capacities for the last 10+ years with the exception of 2 years to complete my masters. Throughout grad school I found myself missing the pool more and more so upon completion of my degree I jumped right back into coaching.”
Trout earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from WSU in 2016 and continued his education at the University of Michigan where he completed his master’s degree for engineering management in 2018.
During his time as a diver, Trout was a member of the 2012 and 2013 diving teams that won back-to-back Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships.
Trout said he learned a lot of valuable things from his past coaching experiences, and he’s already implementing certain aspects of such knowledge.
“During my time coaching USA Diving at U of M’s Wolverine Diving, I had the chance to learn from coaches who have had success on the international level,” Trout said. “Coaches that have coached athletes to national championships, Olympic trials, and International FINA competitions. The way I structure practices here at WSU have been heavily influenced by the proven methods that those coaches have been using for years.”
The Federation Internationale de Natation is the world governing body for aquatic sports such as swimming, diving, waterpolo, synchronized and open water swimming.
WSU swimming head coach Sean Peters said Trout’s tenure as a WSU diver was a key factor in his hiring.
“I definitely knew him from his time with the Warriors and always appreciated his work ethic as a student-athlete,” Peters said. It also helped that he brings a lot of excitement about the opportunity to step in and lead the program that he called home.”
Redshirt senior diver Grant Porter placed fourth in both the one-meter and three-meter events at the 2021 GLIAC championships. Trout marks the third coach he has dived for during his time at WSU.
Despite the recurring changes on the coaching staff, Porter has had success throughout his career at WSU. Aside from his first season, Porter has been named to the GLIAC All-Academic team every season he’s competed.
Porter said he’s noticed a difference in the direction of the program since he began his career.
“The changes to the coaching staff have had a positive effect on the performance of the team and diving program,” Porter said. “During my first year here, we had a total of three divers total between the men’s and women’s teams. We are now up to nine. Additionally, during the 2021-2022 season, we had four of our five divers make the top eight at the GLIAC championship meet and qualify for NCAA championships.”
Rather than in his field of study, Trout said he found his true passion in coaching, and it wasn’t about anything material.
“In short, I have learned what my true passion is,” Trout said. “And while I truly do think diving is the coolest sport in the world, the true passion I found was helping athletes grow and succeed. Seeing a diver reach a goal that they have worked tirelessly for is the greatest feeling in the world. Having a diver perform well in a meet is great, but seeing them build confidence and grow as a person is my main goal.”
The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams have their next competitive meets on Oct. 21 at the Matthaei Natatorium.
