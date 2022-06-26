Workplace gender discrimination is a universal problem in today's society that affects everyone in the workforce. How does workplace gender discrimination affect people really? Well, it leads to unwarranted gender stereotypes, it adds to the gender pay gap and most importantly it halts professional advancement and achievements.
According to the Pew Research Center, nearly 42% of women face gender discrimination in the workplace and 25% of women have earned less than men for doing the same job. While some people might believe that gender discrimination does not occur in the workplace they are blinded and the main goal of this piece of literature is to shed light on this crucial topic so people can see what is really happening behind the scenes. Gender discrimination is morally wrong and harms our entire workforce which primarily impacts women, people of color and the LGBTQ+ community.
Gender stereotyping is when people generalize attributes or characteristics of individuals based on their gender. Not only does it typecast individuals, but it can negatively shape someone’s self-perception. Gender stereotyping is a direct form of discrimination that violates targeted individuals’ right to be themselves.
According to Catalyst Research, almost 53% of people in the LGBTQ+ community hear offensive jokes in the workplace, and it is not right to make someone feel uncomfortable because of who they are. This type of behavior is unacceptable and not good for anyone who wants to run a respectable establishment.
When boundaries are not set it makes workplace gender discrimination socially acceptable. We can all agree that as humans are unable to stop inferential thoughts because of previous experiences but that is where we have an opportunity to choose whether we are going to allow those thoughts to dictate our actions in a negative way.
In life everyone has a different story, and it would be unfair to judge someone based on social stereotypes because not every one person is the same.
The U.S. women’s soccer team is the latest example of the gender pay gap. Recently, there was an uprising amongst the soccer community when the women’s national soccer team brought home the gold medal during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It was later found out that they were paid significantly less than the men’s team, who failed to bring home an equal prize. The gender pay gap crisis is a long-standing issue that correlates to gender discrimination in the workplace and needs to be addressed.
Professional advancement and achievements are accomplishments that most individuals strive for in life. Imagine going through elementary school, middle school, high school, and paying for years of college education just for all that knowledge to wallow away in your mind. All because a supervisor did not want to give you the time of day because of something you cannot change.
That is why it is vital to create safe work environments for everyone because in return it allows for stronger economic growth as a nation.
If you or someone you know is seeking help or is dealing with workplace gender discrimination, here are some online resources that you can use to help you:
The U.S. Equal Employment opportunity Commission
If you are worried that your workplace is not LGBTQ+ friendly try using the corporate equality index produced by the Human Rights Campaign which is a national benchmarking tool that helps ensure that corporate policies, practices, and benefits are fitting and acceptable for everyone but predominantly people in the LGBTQ+ community.
To put a stop to workplace gender discrimination requires speaking up when you see or hear something and being respectful to others. What do you say we work together and take it day by day to be better employers, employees and people?
Lakshmi Palaniappan is a political science student at WSU and can be reached at gq0169@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Hannah Sexton, graphic designer for The South End. She can be reached at go0353@wayne.edu.
