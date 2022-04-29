Student Senate approved the use of over $5,000 for various proposals during its last meeting of the semester on April 21.
The meeting was held in a hybrid format, with a few senators attending via Zoom. It was originally to be held in Student Center 010 but was later moved to Ballroom C.
Kelly Whitlock, director of Public Relations and College of Engineering representative, presented an initiative to buy three 3-D printers for the first floor of the STEM Innovation Learning Center that all students could use.
Whitlock said access is currently limited to teachers’ assistants of the Basic Engineering 1200 course.
“We also want to host monthly workshops, so we can teach students and train them how to use the printers and we also will post a schedule of when the student assistants will be in the maker space and when it’s open, so that students that went to the workshops and are trained can use the printers with supervision,” Whitlock said.
Whitlock did not say when this would be completed.
Senate voice voted to purchase the three printers, which cost $1,077.
Secretary Nasrin Nesha presented a resolution that would provide 12 months access to personal dictation software for students. Students currently need to go to the Student Disability Services office to use the Dragon Dictate software.
“(SDS) can not give it (Dragon Dictate) out to students,” Nesha said. “They have purchased the software themselves on their computers, and they keep it there, and they can not give it out to someone, but if we were to purchase this, they’ll be able to allocate it to students.”
The money would go to SDS, who would distribute the $200 kits.
The resolution to allot $2,000 to SDS for Dragon Dictate software passed unanimously. Nesha said SDS will determine the timeline of the purchase.
School of Social Work Representative Rajan Varmon presented on behalf of Eugene Applebaum College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Representative Obioma Opara a resolution to donate $1,000 to the AmeriCorps Community Training for Overdose Rescue program. Opara attended the first part of the meeting via Zoom, but was not present for the rest.
Senate held a roll call vote for this resolution, which passed, but TSE was unable to confirm the exact count.
Varmon presented a proposal to donate $1,000 to the WSU Psychology Clinic.
He said Douglas Barnett, director of the WSU Psychology Training Clinic, told him that the clinic was free to WSU students.
However, College of Education Representative Lukis Bagdon said they know people who were charged after using the clinic. After learning that, Varmon amended the proposal so the $1,000 would be used towards students’ diagnostic tests.
Vice President Jasmine Coles said Senate has previously given money to the clinic, but the clinic should be getting proper funding from the university instead of charging students or needing money from Senate.
Ultimately, Senate did a roll call vote for this proposal and it passed 16-2, with Senator at Large Tony DiMeglio and Coles voting no.
Whitlock presented three amendments to Senate’s bylaws.
The first was to change Senate’s Event Project Group to an Event Committee. Non-senators can participate in event planning through project groups, Whitlock said.
Mike Ilitch School of Business Representative Veronika Gawrys said she disagreed with the proposed change. Gawrys switched to this position this semester, Dean of Students David Strauss said in a message to The South End Friday.
“(I) think that having students looking at the overall student engagement strategy, overall, at all the events that are happening on campus would be beneficial in order to ensure that we’re engaging with the student body to the maximum potential,” Gawrys said.
DiMeglio said the Events Project Group is in charge of event logistics. He said disallowing non-senators from being on the committee would not prevent them from being a part of planning events.
“(A)s a member of the Events Committees, the functionality of the Events Committee is just simply putting it (the event) on Get Involved, reserving the space, and just working with whoever is sponsoring the event to promote the event,” he said. “So like when I’ve done the… national voter registration tabling, I was working with other non-senators.”
The amendment to change the name to the Event Committee passed unanimously.
Whitlock’s next amendment included removing the bylaw requiring senators’ attendance at FestiFall, Student Organization Day and WinterFest. The amendment also required plans for events be submitted to the Events Committee a month in advance.
“(I)f money’s involved, it’s a process that takes at least two weeks, so we just want to make sure it’s ahead of time and enough time to promote the event,” Whitlock said. “If it’s a tabling event though, it just needs like a two-week heads up.”
The motion passed, with Senator at Large Zack Thomas as the sole dissenter. Thomas said he didn’t think the bylaw regarding event planning should be binding.
The last amendment to Senate’s bylaws was to exclude non-senators from serving on both the Parliamentary Committee and the Events Committee.
The amendment passed via voice vote, though not unanimously.
The meeting was the last for the 2021-22 Student Senate.
Kate Vaughn is the breaking news correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
