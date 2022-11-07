Tuesday’s midterm election ballot will contain two open seats for Wayne State’s Board of Governors and seven candidates are running.
Under Michigan’s constitution an independent body must govern the three major universities: University of Michigan, Michigan State University and WSU. Each board is responsible for overseeing the finances and leadership of the university, including the role of hiring the university’s president.
The seven candidates running for the open seats include two Democrats, two Republicans and three from other parties.
Junior public health major Autumn Mullins said she was unaware of the WSU BOG seats on the ballot.
“Are they able to campaign? I would love to see more about this on campus so I can learn more about it,” she said.
Current BOG member and Democrat Marilyn Kelly is running for re-election and was first elected in 2014. She previously served as the Chief Justice of the Michigan Supreme Court for sixteen years and is the current Distinguished Jurist in Residence at the WSU Law School.
Kelly said in a Nov. 7 interview with TSE one of her concerns is selecting WSU’s next president.
Kelly said she is also hoping to address other issues, such as increasing student graduation rates and diversity.
“The kind of issues I’ve been concerned with, and I’ve shown this on my website, are increasing our graduation rates, increasing the smart use of modern technology and educating students, increasing diversity in the student body but particularly in the faculty and staff, adding more interdisciplinary programs, increasing the university’s involvement in the community around it, fostering greater student social mobility…” Kelly said.
Kelly said she is passionate about her position and doesn’t want to lose it.
“I really love the work and I love the university. I've found it stimulating to be on the board these last eight years,” she said. “Working with some really gifted people in the administration, and working at times with students, we have students on several of our committees who have a vote and who are into the conversation on issues and that’s been a pleasure to work with them.”
The other Democratic candidate running is Danielle Atkinson, founding director of Mothering Justice and the Mothering Justice Action Fund, which gives mothers the tools they need to be activists, according to its website. According to her campaign website, Atkinson’s organization has trained more than 300 women and has reached 100,000 mothers in voter engagement.
Atkinson did not respond to TSE’s request for an interview.
The two Republicans on the ballot are Christa Murphy and Craig Wilsher. Murphy is employed by Meta, formly known as Facebook and is a WSU alum. She has a degree in mathematics and a Master’s degree in Business Information and Technology. Murphy did not respond to TSE’s request for an interview.
Wilsher is also a WSU alum who spent 27 years serving as a law enforcement officer in Wayne County. According to his campaign website, Wilsher has served as an adjunct professor at a community college and a state university for six years and holds a degree in sociology.
Wilsher’s campaign website does not detail which schools he was employed at and he did not respond to TSE’s request for an interview.
The three other candidates are Bruce Jaquays for theLibertarian Party, Marc Joseph Sosnowski for theU.S. Taxpayers Party and Susan Odgers for theGreen Party.
Junior biochemistry major Olga Bobalo was also unfamiliar with the open BOG seats and said she might not be comfortable voting on it.
“I am not sure about voting yet, I am planning to if I have time to look more into it and educate myself on it. But if I don’t, then I personally feel like it’s better that I don’t as I would prefer to know who I’m voting for and what they stand for,” Bobalo said.
Mullins also said she doesn’t plan on voting to fill the BOG seats, but will be voting on other key issues on the ballot.
“I probably won’t vote just because I don’t know much about it, and I wouldn’t want to vote without having some prior knowledge first,” said Mullins.
Katherine Stozicki is the News Editor for The South End. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Marina Johnson is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at marina.johnson@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Alivia Vandale. She can be reached at gw8302@wayne.edu.
