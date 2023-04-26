In an email sent to the campus community on Wednesday, President M. Roy Wilson commended students for demonstrating the strength in their convictions in light of various controversial incidents that have occurred over the semester.
The email recognized several incidents which recently took place on campus. In particular, Wilson detailed the Islamophobic demonstrations from unknown protestors on April 19, as well as the protest held on April 14 in response to a history professor’s alleged transphobic tweets.
Wilson praised students who chose not to engage with anti-Muslim protestors who stood on Gullen Mall on April 19 shouting rhetoric.
“Last week, when agitators on campus stomped on a copy of the Quran, Muslim students were justifiably outraged,” Wilson said, “but I am proud of how they maintained their composure despite this ignorant and repulsive act by outsiders.”
Student Senator Zaynah Jadallah said she felt the email was an inadequate response to student concerns.
“The president's email is very depressing and contradicting. When all we are asking from him is protection on our own campus like other groups have received, we instead get this email,” Jadallah said.
“With no proper recognition of these kinds of issues, we are left hanging to defend ourselves on our own campus. This is not a solution to the problem; this is part of the problem,” she said. “The Muslim community on campus is very upset about this ‘response’ and calling for actual action.”
Jadallah said free speech, for many, is a privilege rather than a right, making the email feel very hypocritical.
“Free speech on campus is not given to everyone. Viewpoint discrimination has been practiced against Palestinian voices on campus,” Jadallah said. “Non-students were allowed to step foot on campus, on a highly Muslim-populated campus, during Ramadan to insult Muslims and to throw and step on the Quran.”
Wilson’s email went on to specify “appropriate” responses to objectionable speech.
“There are entirely appropriate responses to speech that we object to but which is protected by the First Amendment. However, what we cannot do in these situations — and what is illegal — is to threaten or incite violence, punish or attempt to regulate free speech we find offensive, or engage in any behavior that seeks to cause physical harm to others,” he said.
In closing his email Wilson reminded students of the diverse community in which WSU is a part of.
“We will from time to time hear, read and see things to which we’ll object. It is a cost we bear to be citizens of this free country, and part of this great university,” he said. “But in paying this cost…we become…more able to cope with and address the challenges that inevitably arise in today’s factious and contentious culture.”
Madeline Beck is The South End's arts & entertainment editor. She can be reached at artsandentertainmenttse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks.
