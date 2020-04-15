Leon H. Atchison Hall is housing medical staff from Henry Ford Health System and Detroit Medical Center, Wayne State announced Wednesday.
For clinicians who need to drive 50 or more miles to work, this is a welcome solution, according to Nina Ramsey, Henry Ford senior vice president and chief human resources officer.
“We are grateful to community partners like Wayne State University for providing temporary housing for our team members who are caring for COVID-19 patients,” Ramsey said in a press release.
The first guests, Henry Ford employees, arrived Tuesday night. HFHS and DMC clinicians can check in 24/7, using a kiosk located in the lobby. The university will give guests a snack bag and room linens.
They will have access to laundry and shared kitchenettes. Guests will receive an access card for Parking Structure 2, located across the street. The university’s public WiFi is also available.
The hall previously closed to students on Mar 29. Before the move out, a floor was used to quarantine students who tested positive for COVID-19.
More information about the check-in process can be found on the university website.
Cover photo by Susana Hernandez
