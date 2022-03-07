Wayne State women’s basketball lost 62-60 against Ferris State University in the GLIAC Tournament Semifinals on Saturday at the GVSU Fieldhouse.
This marks the Warriors’ second loss against FSU this season. They previously won 60-45 on Jan. 6 and lost 73-65 on Jan. 29.
The Warriors led 35-20 heading into halftime and Head Coach Carrie Lohr said she felt good about their performance in the first two quarters.
“I thought that we came out to a great start,” Lohr said. “Obviously in the first half we were up by 15 and I thought we were disciplined on our defensive strategy and were able to force Ferris into some shots that maybe they didn’t necessarily want.”
The Warriors stifled the Bulldogs offense into shooting 15.4% from three-point range and a field goal percentage of 27.6%.
Despite WSU’s lead, Lohr said she was worried heading into the third quarter because she knew FSU could still pull off a comeback.
“I didn’t have a good feeling at halftime. I was glad my team felt good, and I was glad that they were excited by having the lead, but I know Ferris is a good team,” Lohr said. “They have four all-league players in the lineup and I knew they were going to make an answer. And they certainly did very quickly early in the third quarter.”
FSU went on a 15-0 run in the third quarter and outscored WSU 19-10 overall. Lohr said the Warriors didn’t seem like themselves during the third quarter slide.
“They started to look a little bit like strangers in the third quarter,” Lohr said. “And that’s not a good sign in the postseason.”
Lohr said the Warriors performed well in the loss.
“If you look at the statistics it couldn’t have been more of a back and forth game,” Lohr said. “To look at our statistics you’d think that we were the leaders and the winners of the game. We had one more field goal than them. We tied from the three-point line both going eight for 23. We outrebounded them by 10, which gave us 10 more possessions.”
Despite the Warriors’ successful shooting and rebounding, they fell short in some key categories, Lohr said.
“Unfortunately though, we doubled the turnovers so we had 15 to their seven,” Lohr said. “So it was almost like we were giving it right back. And then the free-throw line was an Achilles heel for us. You gotta make free throws and we didn’t and that could’ve easily have been the difference for us.”
Another devastating moment came when FSU made a bank shot three-pointer with 20 seconds remaining in the game, taking the lead at 59-56.
Lohr said she felt good about her team’s defensive effort but that it didn’t go their way.
“I thought we had a great defensive series on that play but it turned out to be not so great,” Lohr said. “You have to play it all the way to the end. And I do feel that we did play it all the way till the end but I also just think they made a really good bank shot.”
Though the Warriors lost, they earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 7 seed. They will face off against the No. 2 seed Grand Valley State University on Friday at Kates Gymnasium.
WSU will be looking to beat GVSU for the first time since 2015.
David Carter is the sports editor for the South End. He can be reached at gq1784@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by WSU Athletics.
