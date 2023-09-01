This article was previously published in The South End’s fall 2023 Back to School print edition on Aug. 25.
Wayne State's women's volleyball team has spent almost every day this summer conditioning for the fall season, with seven new recruits joining the team.
Coming off of last season's 19-11 record, head coach Tim Koth said the team is the most consistent he's seen in years. He said the team looks forward to redefining itself with its seven new recruits.
Koth said the team has taken training to a new level this summer, with 11 to 12 players conditioning on campus nearly every day.
The Warriors are coming off their strongest season since 2013, going 19-11 last season and leading WSU sports programs in academics with a cumulative GPA of 3.7.
Outside hitter Chloe Clark said the team has a strong work ethic, creating an environment primed for winning.
“I think a big part of it is discipline. We all have learned that trait pretty early,” Clark said.
While discipline may be a common factor among student-athletes, middle Ella Uganski said she had an extra impetus for keeping on top of her assignments.
“You’re more motivated to get your school done and out of the way so you can have fun on the trips or focus on the game.”
Koth said of the new recruits, two are transfer students and five are freshmen. Koth said the team's mantra is “family, school, volleyball,” and the newcomers are transitioning smoothly to the team.
“We got the culture part down, and the exciting part about this new group is they all fit in,” he said. “A handful are coming in with 4.0 honors from high school.”
In addition to the new recruits fans can look forward to returning players. 2022 Midwest freshman of the year, Kayla Giroux, is returning and back to full health after a leg injury last year, Koth said. Players like Giroux, Clark and Uganski will be the team leaders as this season’s remaining veterans.
The team added assistant coach and Eastern Michigan graduate Madison Andrews this summer, shining an important light on the role of female coaches in sports programs, Clark said.
“She knows where we’re coming from as a former player,” Clark said.
Andrews will work alongside assistant coach Hailey Richardson, a WSU alumna who joined the team in 2019. Koth said it is important to have female coaching staff on a women’s team in order to help make the staff more relatable, approachable and comfortable for the players.
Koth said he hopes to have bigger student crowds for games and that students should look out for game day giveaways on WSU Athletics’ social media.
“It’s an opportunity for students to come and see the game and high level we play at and have been playing at for several years,” Koth said.
The team’s home opener is Sept. 14 at Matthaei against Ferris State and is free for students with their OneCard.
“This year could be really good for us,” Uganski said. “I think if we continue to put in the work and come together as a team we will be really successful.”
Volleyball started their season today in Big Rapids at the Ferris State Invitational.
Dwayne Sanders is a contributing writer to The South End.
Cover photo by Jose Juarez.
