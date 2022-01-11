Computing & Information Technology has taken steps to increase cybersecurity amidst an increase in phishing emails targeting Wayne State email accounts.
C&IT has added required multi-factor authentication to WSU’s Microsoft Office 365 platforms to help decrease the influx of phishing emails, according to C&IT.
Rob Thompson, chief information officer and associate vice president of C&IT, said this initiative is one of the best options to fight against the phishing emails.
“Since we’ve been rolling out multi-factor authentication, we’ve already seen a noticeable decrease in the amount (of phishing emails) as we move through that implementation,” he said.
The change was implemented from mid-November 2021 through December 2021, according to C&IT.
C&IT Senior Director of Information Security and Compliance Garrett McManaway said phishing emails differ from well-known spam emails.
“(Phishing) is a way to trick someone into doing something usually in the form of something malicious…phishing is a different aspect of (spam), being that phishing is more malicious (in) nature,” McManaway said.
Junior political science and global studies major Isabelle Bazzy said the emails more recently started to become increasingly frequent.
“I would say once a day, maybe five times a week,” Bazzy said. “I’m getting quite a few emails.”
WSU email accounts have been specifically receiving two forms of phishing emails, Thompson said. One is a scam message to deceive recipients into giving them money and the other is a message that makes the recipient reveal account information that can further expand the scammer's range of phishing emails.
“Helping to spread the word about ways that we can identify and report phishing is a great way to have students help in eliminating more phishing,” Thompson said.
Bazzy said most of the emails possess a certain format — a screenshot of an image and a job offering with an impractical wage.
Thompson said students can combat phishing emails by remaining aware of the source of the email and looking through the contents of the email.
Senior kinesiology major Kyle Chung said although the phishing emails are bothersome to receive, he’s learned to ignore them.
“As someone who lives in the modern world, you get a lot of emails, and you have to be able to discern the phishing emails from legitimate emails that you actually need to read,” Chung said. “Yea it’s a little annoying, but it’s just something I’ve learned to do.”
McManaway said while there are other methods to address phishing emails, multi-factor authentication works best for WSU.
“What we support is our students, our faculty, our staff, our researchers, our community — that requires that model of open communication,” McManaway said. “So while there are technologies that may be able to help and solve some of those things, they don’t make sense for us at the university, because we do want to make sure we maintain that open form of communication.”
The phishing emails are disadvantageous to students and prevent authentic job offers from arising, Bazzy said.
“I don’t think it’s beneficial to anyone to just keep getting fake material,” Bazzy said. “People want their school emails for school stuff.”
Thompson said the C&IT Help Desk is available to provide assistance to campus community members regarding phishing emails.
Ashley Harris is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at fv6321@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Hannah Sexton, graphic designer for The South End. She can be reached at go0353@wayne.edu.
