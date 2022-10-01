Members of the Wayne State community gathered to celebrate the life of Detroit activist and African-American artist Aaron Ibn Pitts who died in early August.
The memorial was held at Wayne County Community College on Sept. 17 and drew many of Pitts’ friends and family.
His accomplishments include Metro Times Artist of the Year in 2007, Charles H. Wright Museum Artist-In-Residence and member of the League of Revolutionary Black Workers.
Pitts was also the former president and co-founder of the Michigan chapter of the National Conference of Artists, an organization for emerging and established visual artists of African descent in the United States.
Shirley Woodson, president of the National Conference of Artists Michigan chapter, said Pitts played a valuable role in the organization.
“He was very important to the organization in terms of working with the community,” Woodson said. “He was really a national ambassador for Detroit on the art scene and he would travel to other places where there were also chapters of the National Conference of Artists so he did a great deal to showcase and let everyone know about the organization.”
Melba Boyd, WSU professor of African American Studies, said Pitts belonged to the League of Revolutionary Black Workers where he was an activist and multidisciplinary artist.
“He was very active in Detroit, not only as an artist but also as an activist…he was very active in helping organize black workers rights in various settings here and around the city but he was extremely talented,” Boyd said. “He was a musician, he was a poet, he was a painter, as well as a sculptor. He did really interesting work that really was reflective of life in Detroit.”
As an artist, Pitts was most known for his installations, collages and printmaking skills.
His installations were intricate and expressive, according to an article by Book Beat.
“Smashed cans, food wrappers, urban waste and cultural leftovers overlap side-by-side on large irregular shaped support material made from scraps of cardboard and sheets of found vinyl. Covered in a thick polyurethane gloss, the collages glow with historic and spiritual qualities -bathed in memory, thinking quilts of our time. They move and pulse in rhythmic African dance, ablaze with color, depth and energy,” according to the article.
In an article for the Metro Times, Rebecca Mazzei said Pitts’ generational wisdom played a role in his artwork.
“(he) is an elder in Detroit's creative community who believes making art is a sacred act that reclaims spirits. He calls up Ogun, the Yoruban god of warriors and metalworkers (hey, same difference in Detroit too) when seeking the former life of a hubcap or fender,” Mazzei said.
While Pitts was known to the community as an artist and activist, his family knew him as loving and family-oriented.
Ibn Pori Pitts Jr., his youngest son, said Pitts’ love for his family is noticeable through various forms of his artwork.
“My grandmother's portrait somehow made it onto these paintings, most of them,” Pitts Jr. said. “As far as his art, his poetry, and his writing, he would use the letter ‘Z’ in any word that ended with an ‘S’ and that was for my grandmother, whose name was Zenolia.”
Khalid Pori Pitts, Pitts’ eldest son, said one of his fondest memories with his father was in one of WSU’s art studios.
“For a period of time, he worked with paper and did pulp and one of Wayne State’s studios had a pulp machine and I would help him tear up the newspapers and start working into the pulp and then he showed me how to mold it on canvas into different shapes and forms,” Khalid Pori Pitts said. “He told me to close my eyes and envision what I think a tree should look like and then form that on a canvas . . . He really brought my brother and I into his work.”
Khalid Pori Pitts said his father taught him how to appreciate others.
“One of the things my dad taught me, you can see it in his work, is love of people and love of family,” Khalid Pori Pitts said. “He taught me how to love, and when I say the word love, I mean he taught me how to love everyone and to accept people and nurture them and you see that in his work.”
He said he wants others to remember Pitts’ for his selfless nature.
“He was about helping and nurturing other artists, young men and women, not only here in Detroit but across the world…” Khalid Pori Pitts said.
Ibn Pori Pitts Jr. said he would not be who he is today without his father.
“I’m glad I had him as a father. I think sometimes we as children sometimes wish we had parents that maybe had more money, or more this or more that, but I don’t think my life would be as fulfilling and as happy as I am now if I had any other man as my father,” Ibn. Pori Pitts Jr. said.
Marina Johnson is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at marina.johnson@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by Khalid Pitts.
Commented