Wayne State’s farmers market has returned to campus this summer after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The market, located on the corner of Woodward and Warren, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday until the end of October.
The Center for Health and Community Impact at WSU operated the farmers market for two years before the pandemic but canceled the last two seasons because of pandemic-related concerns.
Media Arts and Studies senior and farmers market marketing intern Chase Goodman said the farmers market is a vital aspect of campus life that was lost during the pandemic.
“Any type of community building activity where people can be outside together and have a good time is very important for Wayne State. And I think it’s a good way to recover,” Goodman said.
Goodman said the farmers market has a wide selection of fresh and quality food people can benefit from.
“The interaction with the farmers market and just the general atmosphere is great,” Goodman said. “So, I think it’s a great experience and a chance to get not just food but other products too.”
Camille Bedford, graduate student in Urban Planning and the farmer’s market vendor manager, said the market offers incentive programs that help boost the accessibility to fresh produce and products.
“We have the Wayne State advantage program which is for students, faculty and staff that offers free coins to our Wayne State community,” Bedford said. “But we also offer EBT [Electronic Benefits Transfer], WIC Project Fresh [Women, Infants and Children], Senior Project Fresh and Fresh RX.”
The farmers market also provides food trucks and specialty vendors that are on rotation, said Bedford. The market also offers weekly activities including yoga and cooking demonstrations.
Bedford said the market is in a unique intersection of accessibility, with the bus and QLINE stops, parking lots and public street parking nearby.
Senior Charlotte Little said she bought fresh blackberries and tea with the fruit tokens given out.
“I think it’s a really nice way of showing people what is in Detroit,” Little said. “What services are offered here that you can help support and that contribute to the sense of community here. And it’s a nice way for people to empower the locals.”
Heather Ladanyi, manager and research associate for the Center for Health and Community Impact, said the farmers market allows space for people to focus on wellness and worry less about indoor gatherings.
“I think the Wayne State farmers market is important because it allows a space right now in particular for individuals to be able to convene outside and reduce that level of anxiety of being in an interior space with having a social gathering,” Ladanyi said.
Ladanyi said that this year has been challenging with the decreased population on campus and low foot traffic in the area since students and community members are still not as popular as they were pre-pandemic.
“With these vendors being small business owners, we want to be able to provide them with the greatest opportunity for success,” Ladanyi said.
Bedford said it takes a lot of persistence to follow up with not only the vendors but also all the programs the farmers market offers, and the ability to communicate and resonate with people they are partnering with throughout the market.
“It’s definitely been a process of getting it restarted and reaching out to new vendors,” Bedford said. “Because old vendors either had to shut down due to the pandemic or don’t have enough staffing.”
Bedford said despite the challenges they had to overcome to restart the market, they are back and serving the Detroit community.
“This year was definitely kind of a revamp year for the market, and we had to kind of work around a lot of different obstacles,” Bedford said, “but we are very excited and happy to be back and be a part of both the Wayne State community and the broader Detroit community.”
Camille Williams is a contributing writer to The South End. She can be reached at hd9607@wayne.edu.
All photos are by Jackson Meade, multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
