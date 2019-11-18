Tune in every week to read about events happening on campus and in the city, that you don’t want to miss.
Dabkeh and Knafeh for Palestinian Refugees - Monday, Nov. 18: The Students for Justice in Palestine is hosting an event to celebrate Palestinian culture through dance and dessert, to raise money for refugees this winter. The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. in Student Center Ballroom AB. To register, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1033282790337988/
Levin Center Students Debate Watch Party - Wednesday, Nov. 20: There will be a Democratic presidential debate watch party at the Spencer M. Partrich Auditorium beginning at 7:30 p.m. Snacks will be provided.
H&M Grand Opening on Woodward - Thursday, Nov. 21: The store on 1505 Woodward Ave., will be opening its first location in downtown Detroit at noon. The first 500 shoppers will be receiving special discounts.
Free Screening of Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” and “Us” - Friday, Nov. 22: Back-to-back screenings of the award-winning films “Get Out” and “Us” will take place at The Cube (3711 Woodward Ave.) beginning at 6 p.m. Following the film screening of Get Out, award-winning author and UCLA professor Tananarive Due will deliver a talk about her work with the film.
Detroit Tree Lighting in Campus Martius - Friday, Nov. 22: The annual tree lighting is back again and begins at 7 p.m. in the center of Campus Martius. Attend in person or tune in to your local TV station.
Graphic by Guneet Ghortra. Guneet is the graphic designer for the South End. She can be reached at fz8387@wayne.edu
Jack Filbrandt is the news editor for The South End. He can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com
Malak Silmi is the arts and entertainment editor for The South End. She cna be reached at artsandentertainmenttse@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.