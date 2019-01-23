Detroit, MI (48202)

Today

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.