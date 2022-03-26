Wayne State held the virtual alumni panel “Looking Ahead to Juneteenth: Women Advancing Racial, Social and Gender Equality” on Thursday.
The event focused on the experiences of Black women, working to change narratives of stereotypes and stigmas and a reflection on the panelists’ roles within their professions.
WSU Director of Community Affairs Stacie Clayton moderated the event. Clayton chose each panelist based on their focus on advancing racial, social and gender equality, she said.
“These specific women were selected because they’ll be able to talk about different levels of perspectives from the local, national, women, immigrant and global levels,” Clayton said.
Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved Black people in the U.S., is recognized annually on June 19.
The panelists were Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, Regional Director for Senator Gary Peters Corri Wofford, Executive Director of the Detroit Branch NAACP Kamilia Landrum, foreign policy expert and founder of Linglobal Ernestine Lyons, Interim Director of WSU’s Office of Multicultural Student Engagement Stephanie Hawkes, and WSU junior political science and African American Studies student Chase-Meridian Johnson.
Sheffield said that her work in city government stemmed from interacting with nationally-recognized Black leaders growing up.
“I believe we are shaped by our experiences and our exposure, and I was exposed through my family to civil rights, and it really molded me,” Sheffield said. “I can remember marching with Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton, and I think that really left a mark on me to really want to seek out public service.”
Each panelist said they have faced hardships and microaggressions that deeply impacted their lives as Black women.
To help create a space for students who face the same experiences, Hawkes said OMSE organized a virtual event in September 2021 for Black female students.
“We held an all-day listening session just to hear what was happening… and the students shared how appreciative they were that that space was held for them because they weren’t able to be in spaces that looked like them, speak on issues and have someone who understands what that feels like truly,” Hawkes said.
Hawkes said the idea came from a meeting she and her team had, in which they looked into WSU’s Black female retention rates throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Specifically in my work at Wayne we try to make sure that students feel welcomed, that we're celebrating the different diversity here in our student body,” Hawkes said. “And so, that work is always changing, and we always want to make sure that we're being thoughtful about how we approach this work, so students feel seen, valued, heard, and respected.”
Johnson works with an organization called Project Big Sister, where WSU students are mentored by peers within the same age groups.
“We focus on hands-on mentoring with peer mentoring,” Johnson said. “We focus on young women of Metro Detroit that need assistance financially, academically, and socially.”
Project Big Sister is designed so Black female students can communicate the different experiences they face to their peers, Johnson said.
“If you're not socially adapted to your environment it’s going to be harder to navigate it. Those are the key things that keep Project Big Sister a bit different from other mentorship organizations,” Johnson said. “We’re Black women led. We were founded by a Black woman, our mentors are all Black women, and our mentees are all young Black women.”
Johnson said she has been marginalized in the workplace for her natural hair and has been asked to straighten her hair to better conform at a corporate job.
“Texturism that I face as a Black woman is very true and very valid. I have been denied jobs due to my hair color and texture so that I can have a more corporate look,” Johnson said. “To me, I am a corporate look. I feel that a corporate look is anything that is presentable and that is me.”
Sheffield said the stories of Black women are important, and events like this one are needed to keep the conversation going.
“It’s important that we continue to gather and empower one another and share our stories because we’re inspired to believe that we can do the same,” Sheffield said. “The more women, we can get into leadership, I believe the more leaders we create in itself. I encourage all those who are watching today to stand up, to use your voice and to lead where you are.”
This panel is part of a series of events WSU is holding leading up to Juneteenth. Additional events can be found on WSU’s website.
Chantell Phillips is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at chantellphillips@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by Stacie Clayton.
